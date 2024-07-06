Hot Boys (Sort of) Reunite at 2024 Essence Festival

The long-rumored Hot Boys reunion at the 2024 Essence Festival didn't go according to plan.

Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., and Turk were expected to reunite onstage at the New Orleans-based festival this weekend. Instead, as reported by Nola.com, only three members showed up.

Turk, who recently confirmed on social media that "business" issues might prevent him from participating, was nowhere to be found Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Meanwhile, Lil Wayne, who was present, Wayne did not interact onstage with his former labelmates, including his fellow Hot Boys.

"He even segregated himself backstage: he was nowhere to be found in the crowded, communal hospitality area occupied by the other Cash Money artists," Nola.com reported.

As a result, the only reunion last night involved Juvenile and B.G., who performed classic Cash Money hits like “I Need a Hot Girl” and “Bling Bling” alongside Birdman and Mannie Fresh.