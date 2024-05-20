Juvenile Confirms Hot Boys Reunion and New Album: ‘Have Some F*cking Patience’

Juvenile continued, “Turk gonna be with me tonight, I’m gonna be with B.G. next week. Me, [Lil] Wayne, Turk, and B.G., all of us gonna be on stage in New Orleans with Mannie Fresh and Birdman. And we already done started working on the Hot Boys album. Any other fucking questions?”

He added, “Keep on asking about put the Hot Boys together, have some fucking patience.”

The group—consisting of B.G., Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and Turk—released three albums together: 1997’s Get It How U Live!, 1999’s Guerilla Warfare, and 2003’s Let ‘Em Burn under Cash Money Records. The quartet found commercial success with Guerilla Warfare, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. They broke up in 2001 before the arrival of their last album, which arrived late due to their disbandment.

B.G. was recently released from prison in September 2023, after serving a 12-year sentence for gun possession and witness tampering. He was originally sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2012 in connection to guns discovered during a traffic stop in New Orleans. His sentence was extended due to additional charges of witness tampering and intimidation.