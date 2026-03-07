Music

Turk's Dueling Cash Money Reunion Tour Lawsuits Dropped

The Hot Boy sued promoters after getting kicked off the Cash Money tour, and they fired back.

Turk
(Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Turk’s lawsuit against promoters after being booted from the Cash Money Anniversary tour has been dropped — and so has the promoters’ countersuit.

Legal documents dated Tuesday (March 3) reveal that both suits have been dropped by all parties, who will be responsible for their own legal costs. Complex reached out to both parties’ attorneys for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

In September, the Hot Boys rapper sued Artists by Artists Agency LLC and Dope Show Inc. for breach of contract, unauthorized use of his name and likeness, and other claims. In the lawsuit, he alleged he signed a $400,000 deal to appear on the tour, but was cut from the lineup after he refused to accept a pay reduction. He claimed that promoters still owed him $340,000.

Turk said that he received a letter stating that his contract was terminated because of “security concerns” related to his long-standing feud with fellow Hot Boys rapper B.G., but that this was a pretext — the real reason was his refusal to agree to the pay cut. On Instagram in July, Turk released a statement about that situation.

“The same day I rejected less than what was owed, I got hit with a bogus termination notice,” he wrote. “Instead of admitting they couldn’t pay fairly, they labeled me a threat.”

In October, promoters fired back. Turk was sued by Dope Show, Inc., who claimed that the rapper breached his contract and sabotaged the tour. In the lawsuit, the touring company also claimed that Turk leaked confidential information and lied about the company not being able to pay artists.

"Desperate to revive his flagging rap career, Turk is attempting to sabotage the Tour through childish and petulant antics that he hopes will regain the public’s attention," wrote the company’s lawyer Jeffrey M. Movit in the lawsuit. "Turk’s publicity stunts are an abject failure, as they have done nothing to advance his career. Rather, through his malicious and misguided actions, Turk has created nothing more than massive legal liability for himself in this lawsuit.”

Dope Shows, Inc. sought $7 million in damages for defamation, $5 million in damages due to breach of contract, and to have their legal fees taken care of.

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