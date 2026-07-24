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In honor of 21 Savage's 29th birthday, his good friend and close collaborator Young Thug marked the occasion by gifting him a truck worth $150K.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Florida TikTok star Timbo the Redneck died in a tragic accident involving his pickup truck over the weekend. He amassed over 200K followers on the app.tara mahadevan
Life
Charges Dropped Against Trucker Who Says He Was Tricked Into Smuggling a Ton of Marijuana Across Border
Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Canadian trucker who says he was tricked into transporting more than 2,200 pounds of marijuana across the border.Gavin Evans
The USPS is starting an extensive effort to revamp its delivery vehicle fleet, and people already have some thoughts about the new vehicle’s design.Joe Price