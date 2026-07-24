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Dolly Parton Opens New Truck Stop Attraction in Tennessee Amid Growing Health Concerns
Music

Dolly Parton Cuts Ribbon on Tennessee Travel Stop After Canceling Las Vegas Residency

Fans pack Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop to glimpse the country icon as she jokes through canceled Vegas shows and ongoing medical treatments.

Bernadette Giacomazzo30 days ago
Ford
Style

Ford's Special-Edition Super Duty Carhartt Truck Available Soon for Preorder

The launch combines the Ford brand with Carhartt's signature durability.

Jaelani Turner-Williams79 days ago
Travis Scott in sunglasses and a black suit, smiling at a microphone on stage.
Style

Travis Scott Adds $160,000 Custom Truck to Car Collection

The Apocalypse Omega Rex truck has a supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 engine that pushes it to nearly 800 horsepower.

Mark Elibert556 days ago
Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri pose with Santo tequila bottles, smiling at the camera.
Pop Culture

Thieves Steal $1 Million Worth of Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar's Tequila

Thieves allegedly stole upwards of 4,000 cases of the tequila brand owned by Fieri and former Van Halen singer, Sammy Hagar, during a truck heist.

Alex Ocho612 days ago
Drake poses outdoors in baggy jeans, white sneakers, and a blue vest with tattoos visible on his arms, leaning against and sitting inside a truck
Style

Drake Poses in Front of $200,000 Doomsday-Ready Armored Truck

Drake posed with the indestructible vehicle at his new home in Houston.

Jaelani Turner-Williams772 days ago
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Life

Elon Musk Reacts to Tesla Cybertruck Crashing Into Beverly Hills Hotel Sign

A valet driver did not cause the accident, as initially believed.

Jose Martinez872 days ago
Life

Wild Video Shows Leaping Deer Slam Into Pickup Truck Moments Before Sale

The vehicle's owner was forced to lower the agreed-upon price of $9,400 after the unexpected happened.

Jose Martinez984 days ago
booty patrol truck in florida
Life

Florida Man Pulled Over in 'Booty Patrol' Truck, Cited for 'Impersonating Law Enforcement'

Naturally, the law enforcement agency responsible for the traffic stop has been relentlessly dragged for interfering with booty-related duties.

Trace William Cowen996 days ago
dime theft from truck trailer pictured
Life

Suspect Allegedly Breaks Into Truck, Steals Roughly $200,000 in Dimes

The surely heavy haul is alleged to have been taken while the truck trailer was parked overnight at a Walmart in the Philadelphia area, police say.

Trace William Cowen1198 days ago
Swae Lee photographed at a GQ event.
Music

Swae Lee Shares Story About Crying Over Girlfriend Leaving Him for Truck Driver

Swae Lee revealed to Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 on the 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast that one of his first girlfriends left him for a truck driver.

Jose Martinez1202 days ago
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California freeway crash caught on dash cam pictured
Life

Footage Shows Loose Truck Tire Causing Another Vehicle to Flip on California Freeway

No serious were reported in the crash, which was captured in dash cam footage by a nearby Tesla driver. It's not known why the tire detached from the truck.

Trace William Cowen1216 days ago
yellow truck driving on the road
Life

Ontario Provincial Police Investigating Video of Man Hanging Off Truck On Highway

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a video showing a man hanging off the back of a transport truck as it was driving along Queen Elizabeth Way.

Louis Pavlakos1235 days ago
Six people are dead and three injured in a fatal accident between a bus and a box truck in New York.
Life

6 Dead After Accident Between Tour Bus and Freight Truck in Upstate New York

Six people died and three others were injured in a crash involving an express bus and a freight truck in upstate New York on Saturday morning.

Brad Callas1273 days ago
Man Crashes Dump Truck Into Home
Life

Video Shows Man Driving Dump Truck Into Home After Wife Files for Divorce

A Los Angeles man driving a dump truck went on a rampage on Sunday afternoon, crashing into his home, parked cars, and his neighbors’ yards.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1285 days ago
Complex Con Community Week Toyota Need a Nudge
Pop Culture

See How Complex Community Week 2022 Went Down With Help From Brownstone, Dominique Renee & Crenshaw Skate Club

Complex linked with Toyota as part of its Need a Nudge program to host creators at Community Week. Need a Nudge is all about “Nudge-worthy” creators.

Brandon Constantine1317 days ago
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Lil Uzi Vert and JT
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Gives JT Rolls-Royce Cullinan for 30th Birthday

Lil Uzi Vert celebrated his girlfriend JT's birthday by gifting the City Girls rapper a black-on-black Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which sells for north of $350K.

Brad Callas1328 days ago
18-wheeler
Life

Man Dies After Falling From Moving 18-Wheeler He Was Dancing on Top Of

A Texas man is dead after he fell off a moving 18-wheeler, which he was dancing on while it drove under a freeway overpass in Houston, police said.

Brad Callas1347 days ago
Roddy Ricch "Aston Martin Truck" video
Music

Roddy Ricch Shares New Song and Video "Aston Martin Truck"

The record comes as the Compton rapper gears up to deliver his 'Feed tha Streets 3' project. You can check out the "Aston Martin Truck" video here.

Joshua Espinoza1373 days ago

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