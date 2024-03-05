Elon Musk Reacts to Tesla Cybertruck Crashing Into Beverly Hills Hotel Sign

A valet driver did not cause the accident, as initially believed.

Mar 05, 2024
Elon Musk speaking at Tesla Cybertruck unveiling. He wears a black leather jacket and black shirt. Truck in the background, audience in the foreground
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Elon Musk speaking at Tesla Cybertruck unveiling. He wears a black leather jacket and black shirt. Truck in the background, audience in the foreground
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

A Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a sign for the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday night.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said the accident occurred around 11:45 p.m. when the Cybertruck collided with another vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Times.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Elon Musk responded to an X user who posted an image of the aftermath.

"Cyberbeast is faster than a Porsche 911, but looks like a truck, so perhaps the valet wasn’t expecting so much acceleration," Musk wrote

Twitter: @elonmusk

The incident had gone viral when another account claimed a member of the Beverly Hills Hotel valet crew crashed the Cybertruck.

Twitter: @jackdidthatt

That same person later admitted their story was just a joke.

"Not thinking it would blow up, we thought it would be funny to say it was valet and not our friend who just crashed his new cybertruck... BHH is not at fault!" @jackdidthatt tweeted.

Twitter: @jackdidthatt
Elon MuskTeslaBeverly HillsTechnologyDriverless-CarsCarsTrucksCrash

Latest in Life