Drake Poses in Front of $200,000 Doomsday-Ready Armored Truck

Drake's riding around in some heavy.
On Wednesday, he posted images on Instagram outside of his new Texas ranch standing alongside the Apocalypse Super Truck worth $200,000, built by Apocalypse Manufacturing.
According to the manufacturer's website, the Super Truck is a "statement of Power, Luxury, and Unparalleled Off-Road Capability," built with a Hellfire 6.2L Supercharged V8 HEMI Hellcat Engine massive 22-inch SFJ Wheels "wrapped in colossal 40″ tires." The super-charged car, which also has five off-road drive modes, can launch off to 10 feet off the ground.
The huge vehicle, which could easily double as a monster truck, compliments Drake's $15 million ranch in Fayette County, Texas, where he's occasionally been staying not long after after confrontation and shooting took place near his home in Toronto in May. At least one of the incidents involved the rapper's security guard, while local news station Toronto news station CP24 allegedly sent helicopters to fly over the residence
The 6 God frustratedly took to his Instagram Stories after the helicopters weren't letting him get adquate sleep, writing "@cp24breakingnews can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house cause I won't lie I'm trying to sleep," he wrote. "Anytime after 3 pm works great for me."
But the chaos didn't prevent Drake from being in Toronto earlier this month to support his six-year-old son, Adonis, at his soccer game.