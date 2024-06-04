Trina Says ‘Beyoncé Over Everybody’ for 'Queen of Rap' Title, Mentions Nicki Minaj as One of Her Top Rappers

Trina doesn't have beef with Nicki Minaj, but she still doesn't put her above Beyoncé when it comes to rap.
Trina originally made the statement about Bey last December, which the Miami rap veteran doubled down on during a recent interview with YouTuber Carlos King on the webseries Reality With the King.
Around the 50-minute mark of the video below, Trina gave some context to her 2019 collaboration with Minaj, titled "BAPS," and its release, which was derailed partly by her team at the time.
The song was intended to be a single, but the rollout went amiss when Trina's team wasn't "being honest." "I kind of felt a way," she said around the 57-minute mark. "I felt like, in my moment...This is not a time to play."
But the release went even further south when one of Trina's team members spoke offensively about Minaj on social media, thinking that the Pink Friday 2 artist wasn't supporting "BAPS."
"I felt like he acted out of emotion but you don't act out of emotion on [Instagram] Live against a celebrity; that's somebody that I know that I have a relationship with."
Amid the issues, Trina's mother, Vernessa Taylor, was undergoing a cancer battle, which she succumbed to in 2019.
As Trina continued to struggle with her team, specifically her manager, she called Minaj "one of the first people" to contact her after her mother died. But while the women are friendly, albeit not having spoken to her in a few years, Trina continues to defend Beyoncé as the 'Queen of Rap,' to the disappointment of the Barbz.
"If they would have said, 'Alright, give me your top five queens.' Okay, I'm going to give it to the girls, always," Trina said around the 1:06:30 mark, referring to her interview at One Music Festival. "First off, I'm fresh off the Renaissance Tour, let's be very clear."
"You can't deny or or take credit from nothing that Beyoncé do, I just love Beyoncé. It was in a hype of the moment," she continued, adding, "It's going to be Beyoncé over everybody to me. I just love Beyoncé, she's a top-tier, upper-echelon, she pushes the envelope beyond envelopes."
Clarifying that Minaj, Missy Elliott, and Lil Kim are among the "several queens" that she gives props to, Trina added that she's "never not gonna" put Beyoncé at number one.