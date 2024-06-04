Trina Says ‘Beyoncé Over Everybody’ for 'Queen of Rap' Title, Mentions Nicki Minaj as One of Her Top Rappers

Trina doesn't have beef with Nicki Minaj, but she still doesn't put her above Beyoncé when it comes to rap.

Trina originally made the statement about Bey last December, which the Miami rap veteran doubled down on during a recent interview with YouTuber Carlos King on the webseries Reality With the King.

Around the 50-minute mark of the video below, Trina gave some context to her 2019 collaboration with Minaj, titled "BAPS," and its release, which was derailed partly by her team at the time.

The song was intended to be a single, but the rollout went amiss when Trina's team wasn't "being honest." "I kind of felt a way," she said around the 57-minute mark. "I felt like, in my moment...This is not a time to play."