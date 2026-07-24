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Day 1 of ComplexCon 2025 delivered with an epic Verzuz showdown and performances from Peso Pluma and Yeat. Here’s a recap of what went down.Antonio Johri
This 39 piece drop is available exclusively in the Complex App through Sunday.Shinnie Park
The limited-edition GloRilla x REESE’S PUFFS letterman jacket & cereal box will be sold exclusively on Complex Shop.REESE'S PUFFS
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo