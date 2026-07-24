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C4 On Track Mixtape C4 On Track Mixtape
Music

C4 Returns With ‘On Track’ Mixtape f/ Wiley, Preditah, Scrufizzer & More

Birmingham titan C4 has been a little quiet lately. His last project, C4ramel, was just over three years ago and until his “Cammy Riddim” this summer, that was

James Keith1384 days ago
the maffia brumtown the maffia brumtown the maffia brumtown
Music

10 Of Birmingham’s Finest Unite As The Maffia For “Brumtown (All Stars Anthem Pt 1)”

Proceeds from the new track will go to The HardKnock Foundation, a local charity who put their resources into feeding Birmingham’s homeless.

James Keith1738 days ago
Bomma B
Music

Birmingham Veterans Bomma B & Trilla Share New Video For "Money"

Watch as the boys rise and shine to prove they haven't missed a step.

Tobi Oke2882 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Tom Shorterz Unleashes Free Download Of "War Dub" Featuring Ms Dynamite And Trilla

"War Dub" is the first of a series of free releases from Shorterz.

James Keith3841 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to Hybrid Theory's "That's What It Is" f/ Trilla & Lady Leshurr

It's out on November 20 via Four40 Records.

James Keith4273 days ago

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