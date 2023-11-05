Trina Defends Sukihana and Sexyy Red: "If You Don’t Like It, Don’t Listen"

Trina has come to the defense of Sexyy Red and Sukihana from people who have criticized the women for being too raunchy.
During an interview at One Musicfest, the Miami native said the pair of rappers have the freedom to do whatever they please, and it doesn’t matter what people think of them. According to Trina, if people don’t like their music, they can easily not listen to it.
“They are over 21, and they can do whatever they want to do… this is a freedom of speech like we’re not locked up, we’re not chained down, say what you want to say, make music of what you feel like. If you don’t like it, don’t listen, that’s why we have ears.”
Sexyy Red and Sukihana have become known for their suggestive lyrics and fans love them for it. However, last month Khia had some words for the new crop of female rappers, calling them “hoes.”
“I’m ’bout tired of y’all comparing me to these hoes,” she said in a video. “I said, ‘My neck, my back, my pussy, and my crack.’ Not these n****s out here, these hoes out here… I still stood 10 toes down like a motherfucking queen. Hair still wrapped like the first day.”
Redd clapped back at her older peer in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s post of Khia’s rant.
“Just another ol washed up [hag] hating ona yung turnt rich [bitch],” the “SkeeYee” rapper wrote. “Hatin on [bitches] den & you still ah mad hater.”
On Twitter, Sukihana wrote, “I will knock Khia [the f**k] out. SUKIHANA is SUKIHANA a has been is a has been. I’m booked every weekend until next September of NEXT YEAR. I get it I’m ratchet but I live in my truth. Atlease I don’t sit in front of a library mad at Trina everyday with 172 teeth in my mouth.”