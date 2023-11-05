Trina Defends Sukihana and Sexyy Red: "If You Don’t Like It, Don’t Listen"

Trina has come to the defense of Sexyy Red and Sukihana from people who have criticized the women for being too raunchy.

During an interview at One Musicfest, the Miami native said the pair of rappers have the freedom to do whatever they please, and it doesn’t matter what people think of them. According to Trina, if people don’t like their music, they can easily not listen to it.

“They are over 21, and they can do whatever they want to do… this is a freedom of speech like we’re not locked up, we’re not chained down, say what you want to say, make music of what you feel like. If you don’t like it, don’t listen, that’s why we have ears.”