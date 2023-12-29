Trina Defends Calling Beyoncé the 'Queen of Rap' After Catching Heat from Barbz

The Barbz, Nicki Minaj's militant fanbase, have set their sights on Trina.

During a conversation at the One Music Festival, Trina was asked why she thinks there are so many popular women rappers right now.

“Yeah, Beyoncé,” she answered without hesitation. “‘Cause she’s like the number one female rapper when she does rap.” Trina continued, “When you hear her do a song and it’s rapping involved, it’s just like, ‘Oh my god.’ It’s more inspiration.”