Cinna

Cinna, born Brittany Lynn Watts on December 5, 1996, is a Virginia-raised Twitch streamer and content creator who began her career as an anime and Dragon Ball YouTuber before transitioning to full-time streaming. Originally enrolled in an aerospace engineering program and working multiple jobs to pay her way through college, she discovered Twitch and gradually built an audience before leaving school to pursue content creation full-time. She is signed to talent management company Loaded and streams primarily in the Just Chatting and variety gaming categories, with over 1.1 million followers on Twitch. In October 2025, Cinna became the first female member of FaZe Clan, a milestone that drew widespread attention across the gaming and streaming community. Her content is rooted in unfiltered personality-driven streams rather than competitive play, and she has built connections across both legacy and new-generation streaming circles — a position she credits to deliberate networking from early in her career. She won Best Female Streamer (The Sapphire Award) at the 2024 Streamer Awards