Trevor Jackson

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Left: Trevor Jackson in a dark suit at the NAACP Image Awards. Right: Love Island USA's Huda Mustafa in a purple bikini with long dark hair.
Music

Trevor Jackson References Huda From 'Love Island USA' in Kehlani’s ‘Folded’ Remix

Huda Mustafa, a 24-year-old contestant on the hit reality TV dating show, has been a polarizing figure during the seventh season.

Alex Ocho381 days ago
Pop Culture

J.Lo's Friends Stage Sex Addiction Intervention in High-Energy 'This Is Me…Now' Trailer

<a href="https://www.complex.com/tag/jennifer_lopez" target="_blank">Jennifer Lopez</a> shows the world that she's willing to do anything for love in her upcoming new musical epic.

Alex Ocho920 days ago
Music

Jennifer Lopez References Her Past Marriages in Wedding-Themed Video for "Can't Get Enough"

The song will appear on Lopez's ninth album, 'This Is Me… Now.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams926 days ago
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Trevor Jackson and Chloe Bailey attend the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon.
Pop Culture

Trevor Jackson Expresses Support for 'Grown-ish' Co-Star Chlöe Bailey Amid 'Swarm' Sex Scene Criticism

'Grown-ish' star Trevor Jackson offered his thoughts on the criticism toward Chlöe Bailey over her sex scene with Damson Idris on Prime Video's 'Swarm.'

Jose Martinez1222 days ago
Screenshot from Trevor Jackson video
Music

Premiere: Watch Trevor Jackson's New Video "Bouts to Be"

Trevor Jackson has shared the new video for his track "Bouts to Be," which appeared on the singer's debut album 'The Love Language' earlier this year.

tara mahadevan1726 days ago
Grown-ish Season 4
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Watch This Sneak Peak of 'grown-ish' Season 4

The Cal U gang is heading to Mexico for a summer getaway filled with drinking games, new hook-ups, some relationship drama, and even a surprise wedding.

Karla Rodriguez1859 days ago
trevor-jackson
Music

Trevor Jackson Releases New ‘The Love Language’ Album

Trevor Jackson has shared his debut, featureless album 'The Love Language.' The 'grown-ish' actor is also gearing up to star in the film 'Hate to See You Go.'

tara mahadevan1947 days ago
Trevor Jackson "In My Crocs" Video
Music

Trevor Jackson Drops 'Rough Drafts 2' Project and "In My Crocs" Video

Jackson directed the pastel-filled visual alongside Patrick ''Embryo'' Tapu.

Joshua Espinoza2607 days ago
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CultureCon
Pop Culture

CultureCon Returns to New York With Appearances by Charlamagne tha God, La La Anthony, and More

Journalist/broadcaster Taylor Rooks will MC the event on Oct. 13 in Maspeth, New York.

Joshua Espinoza2864 days ago
Complex News
Sports

Professional Athletes Keep It Real About 'Loyalty' at the 2018 ESPYs

After the surprising trade of DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard, we hit the ESPYs red carpet to ask athletes if “loyalty” exists in professional sports.

Complex2928 days ago
Trevor Jackson Feat. Wale "Right Now" (Remix) Premiere
Music

Premiere: Trevor Jackson Connects With Wale on "Right Now" Remix

When Trevor Jackson's not starring in movies, he's blessing fans with new music. His latest release is a remix of his popular single "Right Now" featuring Wale.

Joshua Espinoza2928 days ago
Future Superfly
Music

Future and PartyNextDoor Team Up on Video for "No Shame" from 'Superfly'

Future and PND link up for a track from Director X's remake the classic film 'Superfly.' The video features appearances from the cast and cuts of the movie, which hits theaters June 13.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2973 days ago
Future
Pop Culture

Future Set to Co-Produce Director X's 'Superfly' Remake

Future will also be handling the film's soundtrack.

Mike DeStefano3112 days ago
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