Mike Sheffield
Joined October 2016 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The Best Crime TV Shows Since 'The Wire'
In honor of the 15 year anniversary of 'The Wire,' we're digging through the carcasses of #peaktv to find the television shows that have got the closest to 'The Wire's glory.
Mike Sheffield2902 days ago
What to Expect Out of Your ComplexCon Experience
Here’s the lowdown on our first annual convention and festival before it invades Long Beach Convention Center this weekend.
Mike Sheffield3606 days ago