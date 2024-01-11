Jennifer Lopez gets a fairytale love in the music video for her new single "Can't Get Enough," which premiered on Wednesday.
With a 4-minute wedding-themed video directed by Dave Meyers, the single was co-written and produced by Lopez, Hit-Boy and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, in addition to Angel Lopez, Drew Love, INK and Prince Christian. The video will also be included in This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, a "musical experience" that will be streaming on Prime Video on Feb. 16, accompanying Lopez's ninth album, This Is Me... Now.
The video also pokes fun at Lopez's past four marriages, as the singer swaps out grooms including actor-singer Trevor Jackson and dancer-choreographer Derek Hough.
Also directed by Meyers, the logline for A Love Story reads that Lopez created the Prime Video special "as a narrative-driven, cinematic musical odyssey, steeped in storytelling and mythology, humor and healing."
The album also makes Lopez's first major musical project in ten years, not including her Maluma-assisted soundtrack for the 2022 romantic comedy-drama Marry Me. This Is Me... Now is a sequel to Lopez's 2002 album This Is Me... Then, and both were inspired by her relationship to actor-director Ben Affleck, although the prior album was released shortly before they broke off their engagement. The couple reunited in 2021, officially marrying the next year.