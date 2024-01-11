Jennifer Lopez gets a fairytale love in the music video for her new single "Can't Get Enough," which premiered on Wednesday.

With a 4-minute wedding-themed video directed by Dave Meyers, the single was co-written and produced by Lopez, Hit-Boy and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, in addition to Angel Lopez, Drew Love, INK and Prince Christian. The video will also be included in This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, a "musical experience" that will be streaming on Prime Video on Feb. 16, accompanying Lopez's ninth album, This Is Me... Now.

The video also pokes fun at Lopez's past four marriages, as the singer swaps out grooms including actor-singer Trevor Jackson and dancer-choreographer Derek Hough.