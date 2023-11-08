Trevor Jackson's Intense Facial Expressions While Covering Tyla’s “Water” Sparks Flood of Jokes

Trevor Jackson's cover of the viral Tyla single "Water" was a swing and a miss to social media users.
On Tuesday, the Grown-ish star covered the Amapiano track on TikTok, getting mixed reactions from his followers. The 1-minute cover was brought over to Twitter, where the 27-year-old caught flack for his dramatic facial expressions and hypersexual lyrics. Although the tongue-in-cheek song is sexual in nature, some found Jackson's version to be overkill.
Jackson's TikTok had X, formerly known as Twitter, in an uproar, where one user called the actor out for making "lyrical porn" and others compared him to Grown-ish alum, Chlöe Bailey.
Bailey has been criticized for her breathy and sultry covers of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good," Gunna's "fukumean," and Minnie Riperton's "Lovin' You." The In Pieces singer hit back against her haters on X last January.
While Jackson's song covers are a hit for his 938.1K TikTok followers, the actor-singer was last called out for his T-Mix of Beyoncé's "Heated" in July. The song's original version is a dedication to Beyoncé's late Uncle Jonny, who died from an AIDS-related illness, but Jackson's cover took on a sexual route with lyrics like, "You've gotta slow it down before I eat it."
Last week, "Water" reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and is currently No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.