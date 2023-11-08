Trevor Jackson's Intense Facial Expressions While Covering Tyla’s “Water” Sparks Flood of Jokes

Trevor Jackson's cover of the viral Tyla single "Water" was a swing and a miss to social media users.

On Tuesday, the Grown-ish star covered the Amapiano track on TikTok, getting mixed reactions from his followers. The 1-minute cover was brought over to Twitter, where the 27-year-old caught flack for his dramatic facial expressions and hypersexual lyrics. Although the tongue-in-cheek song is sexual in nature, some found Jackson's version to be overkill.