Trevor Moore

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Pop Culture

Comedian Trevor Moore, Co-Founder of 'The Whitest Kids U' Know,' Dead at 41 (UPDATE)

Moore, who co-founded 'The Whitest Kids U' Know,' died after suffering an accident. His friends and family have not shared details surrounding his death.

Joshua Espinoza1813 days ago

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