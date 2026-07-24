Trevor Nelson

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Trevor Nelson.
Music

Trevor Nelson Announces Broadcasting Break Due to Medical Reasons

The legendary UK radio host and DJ said he's "concentrating on getting better" and "being back to 100%" himself.

Trey Alston28 days ago

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