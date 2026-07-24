Travis Porter

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Metro Boomin.
Music

Metro Boomin Brings Back Classic Atlanta Sound With 'A Futuristic Summa' Mixtape

The producer's new project is chock-full of Atlanta all-stars, including Travis Porter, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Young Dro, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and 21 Savage.

Joe Price358 days ago
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Sports

Raiders' Marquette King Credits Future, Travis Porter for Helping Him Become One of the NFL's Best Punters

Raiders punter Marquette King explains how Future and Travis Porter helped him become of the best punters in the NFL.

Jose Martinez3547 days ago
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Music

Bankroll Fresh Returns With 'Life Of A Hot Boy 2: Real Trapper' Mixtape

Bankroll Fresh returns with the twenty track 'Life Of A Hot Boy 2: Real Trapper' mixtape.

James Elliott4110 days ago
Music

Listen To Travis Porter's New Mixtape '3 Live Krew'

Travis Porter are back and promise some raunchy new flavor on their new mixtape, '3 Live Krew.'

James Elliott4119 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Flosstradamus f/ Travis Porter - "Drop Top (Party Favor & Meaux Green Remix)"

Party Favor and Meaux Green turned Flosstradamus' Travis Porter-featured "Drop Top" into an uptempo monster.

Khal4169 days ago
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Music

Flosstradamus ft. Travis Porter - "Drop Top"

We told you about this cut back in March, but we think the video might've made this track even better. These little kids are too cute, and apparently very turnt up (they must have been sipping on that apple juice). Something about little kids getting souped up to set it off on some bullies in this one that is just too cool for school—good thing school's out! For real, though, this video is everything right now. Cop "Drop Top" right now.

khrisd4400 days ago
flosstradamus wake bake ep
Music

Flosstradamus Drops "Wake & Bake" EP for 4/20

This truly shouldn't be a surprise; Flosstradamus is the duo who dropped their last mixtape via a vape pen. On 4/20, which is the designated holiday f

khrisd4480 days ago
flosstradamus drop top
Music

Flosstradamus ft. Travis Porter - "Drop Top"

Normally, I steer clear from shit like teasers, short clips, and lyric videos. Why? Because give us something more than a teaser, clip, or a lyric vid

khrisd4519 days ago
Music

Listen to Travis Porter and Johnny Cinco's Apologetic New Song "I'm Sorry"

The sarcastic yet catchy way to stunt on your haters.

Dharmic X4529 days ago
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Music

Diplo ft. Travis Porter & Angger Dimas - "Biggie Bounce"

I'm not sure what's funnier, Diplo and Travis Porter hitting the Jonesboro Moose Lodge to turn up for a bunch of old(er) folks or the fact that this v

khrisd4544 days ago
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Music

Travis Porter - "Make It Rain (X5IGHT Remix)"

Well, this is something I like to see. A track so cross-genre that the SoundCloud description teases listeners, begging the questions, is it electro o

lolod4558 days ago
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Music

Deep Cut: Quez (Of Travis Porter) "High Tymes"

1/3rd of Travis Porter went solo again last month.

OrNah4577 days ago
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Music

Diplo ft. Angger Dimas & Travis Porter - "Biggie Bounce"

Damn this would've been perfect for Labor Day Weekend, but you can't win 'em all. Today, Diplo dropped a preview of a forthcoming Mad Decent EP that f

khrisd4707 days ago
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Music

Video: Wale f/ Travis Porter "The One Eyed Kitten Song"

Wale and the trio take it to the strip club. Good times are had.

Julian Kimble4841 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Travis Porter "Mr. Porter"

The trio drops their new 22-track tape.

Dharmic X4890 days ago

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