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Travis Scott's Film Journey: A Look Back as Cactus Jack Enters New Era With Paramount Deal
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Metro Boomin Brings Back Classic Atlanta Sound With 'A Futuristic Summa' Mixtape
The producer's new project is chock-full of Atlanta all-stars, including Travis Porter, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Young Dro, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and 21 Savage.
Raiders' Marquette King Credits Future, Travis Porter for Helping Him Become One of the NFL's Best Punters
Raiders punter Marquette King explains how Future and Travis Porter helped him become of the best punters in the NFL.
Bankroll Fresh Returns With 'Life Of A Hot Boy 2: Real Trapper' Mixtape
Bankroll Fresh returns with the twenty track 'Life Of A Hot Boy 2: Real Trapper' mixtape.
Listen To Travis Porter's New Mixtape '3 Live Krew'
Travis Porter are back and promise some raunchy new flavor on their new mixtape, '3 Live Krew.'
Premiere: Flosstradamus f/ Travis Porter - "Drop Top (Party Favor & Meaux Green Remix)"
Party Favor and Meaux Green turned Flosstradamus' Travis Porter-featured "Drop Top" into an uptempo monster.
Flosstradamus ft. Travis Porter - "Drop Top"
We told you about this cut back in March, but we think the video might've made this track even better. These little kids are too cute, and apparently very turnt up (they must have been sipping on that apple juice). Something about little kids getting souped up to set it off on some bullies in this one that is just too cool for school—good thing school's out! For real, though, this video is everything right now. Cop "Drop Top" right now.
Flosstradamus Drops "Wake & Bake" EP for 4/20
This truly shouldn't be a surprise; Flosstradamus is the duo who dropped their last mixtape via a vape pen. On 4/20, which is the designated holiday f
Flosstradamus ft. Travis Porter - "Drop Top"
Normally, I steer clear from shit like teasers, short clips, and lyric videos. Why? Because give us something more than a teaser, clip, or a lyric vid
Listen to Travis Porter and Johnny Cinco's Apologetic New Song "I'm Sorry"
The sarcastic yet catchy way to stunt on your haters.
Diplo and Travis Porter Stage an Impromptu Twerk Session at the Jonesboro Moose Lodge In "Biggie Bounce" Video
Hot wings night will never be the same at the Moose Lodge.
Diplo ft. Travis Porter & Angger Dimas - "Biggie Bounce"
I'm not sure what's funnier, Diplo and Travis Porter hitting the Jonesboro Moose Lodge to turn up for a bunch of old(er) folks or the fact that this v
Travis Porter - "Make It Rain (X5IGHT Remix)"
Well, this is something I like to see. A track so cross-genre that the SoundCloud description teases listeners, begging the questions, is it electro o
Listen to Travis Porter's Collaboration With Future & Metro Boomin "Don't We"
This is a banger.
Deep Cut: Quez (Of Travis Porter) "High Tymes"
1/3rd of Travis Porter went solo again last month.
Diplo ft. Angger Dimas & Travis Porter - "Biggie Bounce"
Damn this would've been perfect for Labor Day Weekend, but you can't win 'em all. Today, Diplo dropped a preview of a forthcoming Mad Decent EP that f
Video: Wale f/ Travis Porter "The One Eyed Kitten Song"
Wale and the trio take it to the strip club. Good times are had.
Mixtape: Travis Porter "Mr. Porter"
The trio drops their new 22-track tape.