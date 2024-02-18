Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Indiana Pacers team puts on a show for its home fans.

Feb 18, 2024
Myles Turner #33, Bennedict Mathurin #00, and Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers celebrate after winning the KIA Skills Challenge as a part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Some of the NBA's most talented all-around basketball players got All-Star Saturday Night underway with the 2024 All-Star Skills Challenge. 

This year's field was broken down into three teams: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner for Team Pacers, Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, and Victor Wembanyama for Team Top Picks, and Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey, and Trae Young for Team All-Stars. The squads competed against each other in three rounds testing their relay, passing, and shooting ability. 

After the Pacers took both the relay round and the passing round, the All-Stars won the double-point shooting round to send the Skills Challenge into overtime. The event was decided by a minute of half-court shooting, which was won by the hometown Pacers. 

See every sneaker worn in the 2024 NBA Skills Challenge below.

Paolo Banchero — Air Jordan 38 Low "Aqua"

Paolo Banchero wearing Air Jordan 38 Low Aqua
Gary Dineen / NBAE via Getty Images

Scottie Barnes — Nike Kyrie Infinity

Scottie Barnes wearing Nike Kyrie Infinity
Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Edwards — Adidas AE 1 "All-Star"

Anthony Edwards wearing Adidas AE 1 All-Star
Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Tyrese Haliburton — Nike Kobe 6 PE

Tyrese Haliburton wearing Nike Kobe 6
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Bennedict Mathurin — Adidas BYW Select

Bennedict Mathurin wearing the Adidas BYW Select
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Tyrese Maxey — New Balance TWO WXY V4

Tyrese Maxey wearing New Balance TWO WXY V4
Adam Hagy / NBAE via Getty Images

Myles Turner — Nike Kobe 6 "Reverse Grinch"

Myles Turner wearing Nike Kobe 6 Reverse Grinch
Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama — Nike GT Hustle 2 "Alien" PE

Victor Wembanyama wearing Nike GT Hustle 2 Alien PE
Adam Hagy / NBAE via Getty Images

Trae Young — Adidas Trae Young 3

Trae Young wearing Adidas Trae Young 3
Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images
