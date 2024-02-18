Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Some of the NBA's most talented all-around basketball players got All-Star Saturday Night underway with the 2024 All-Star Skills Challenge.

This year's field was broken down into three teams: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner for Team Pacers, Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, and Victor Wembanyama for Team Top Picks, and Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey, and Trae Young for Team All-Stars. The squads competed against each other in three rounds testing their relay, passing, and shooting ability.

After the Pacers took both the relay round and the passing round, the All-Stars won the double-point shooting round to send the Skills Challenge into overtime. The event was decided by a minute of half-court shooting, which was won by the hometown Pacers.

See every sneaker worn in the 2024 NBA Skills Challenge below.