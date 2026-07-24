Tony Hawk

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Tony Hawk.
Pop Culture

Tony Hawk Confirms There Were Plans for Skateboarding 'Space Jam' Spin-Off

The legendary skateboarder has revealed just how close the studio were to making the film.

Trey Alston42 days ago
Tony Hawk Shuts Down Epstein Files Claims: 'Nonsense'
Sports

Tony Hawk Shuts Down Epstein Files Claims: 'Nonsense'

Tony Hawk shut down online claims tying his wedding history to Jeffrey Epstein, saying the rumors are false and verifiable.

Bernadette Giacomazzo169 days ago
LeBron James & Tony Hawk Team Up for Latest UNINTERRUPTED Campaign
Sports

LeBron James and Tony Hawk Break Down the Secret to Staying Great

The NBA legend and the skateboard demigod discussed 'The Main Thing' on what it takes to be the best.

Bernadette Giacomazzo296 days ago
YouTube/Kai Cenat Live
Sports

Kai Cenat Reacts to Tony Hawk Landing a Backflip During Mafiathon 3

The 57-year-old skateboard legend dedicated the surprising front flip to Kai.

Jaelani Turner-Williams301 days ago
A man in a yellow suit and goggles sits at a table with binders and documents, holding a device, in a wood-paneled room.
Music

Tony Hawk Teams Up with Skullcandy and Bose for New Method 360 ANC Earbuds

Skullcandy taps skate icon Tony Hawk to front its latest collab with Bose—bringing premium sound, street style, and noise-cancelling tech under $200.

Complex Australia422 days ago
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NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Tony Hawk and Bam Margera attend Cantor Fitzgerald & BGC Partners host annual charity day on 9/11 to benefit over 100 charities worldwide at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2012 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Tony Hawk Reportedly Helped to Get Bam Margera in ‘Pro Skater’ Remake After Seeing His Sobriety

Margera will return to the 'Pro Skater' series despite his history of substance abuse.

Jaelani Turner-Williams487 days ago
Tony Hawk smiling in a black suit and Kurt Cobain with long blond hair in a striped shirt.
Sports

Tony Hawk Pens Emotional Note to Kurt Cobain, Wishes Nirvana Frontman Could Have Met Their Grandson

Hawk's son, Riley and Cobain's daughter, Frances welcomed their first child last September.

tara mahadevan515 days ago
Split image. Left: Black and white photo of baby hands. Right: Riley Hawk holding son.
Music

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk Welcome Baby Son Ronin Walker: ‘We Love You More Than Anything’

The 32-year-old daughter of Kurt Cobain tied the knot with Tony Hawk's 31-year-old son last October.

Alex Ocho663 days ago
Music

Kid Cudi Asks André 3000 to 'Save Us' by Dropping a Rap Album

The 'Insano' rapper also named OutKast's 'Speakerboxxx/The Love Below' as his GOAT album.

tara mahadevan842 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch Tony Hawk and Kid Cudi Share Their GOAT Blunt Rotation

Snoop Dogg got Cudi so stoned that the rapper swore off getting bud from him ever again.

Jaelani Turner-Williams844 days ago
Pop Culture

Frances Bean Cobain Marries Tony Hawk's Son Riley

Frances Bean Cobain has been married once before, to Isaiah Silva, with whom she had a custody battle over Kurt Cobain's 'MTV Unplugged' guitar.

tara mahadevan1005 days ago
Music

Tony Hawk Shares Story From the Time He Met 2Pac: ‘He Was Effusive and Gracious’ (UPDATE)

The skateboarding legend said the iconic MC was kinder and more personable "than anyone else we met or bothered for pictures that night."'

tara mahadevan1076 days ago
lil wayne on the tony hawk podcast
Music

Lil Wayne on Ty Dolla Sign Jokingly Blaming Him for Skateboard Wipeout That Landed Him in Hospital

Weezy sits down with Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis to go deep on his longtime love of the art of skateboarding, including its impact on some of his fellow artists.

Trace William Cowen1118 days ago
Paqui Tony Hawk Thumbnail Final
Pop Culture

Tony Hawk Turns Blue While Taking the Paqui® #OneChipChallenge

Sean Evans welcomes professional skateboarder Tony Hawk back to the set of Hot Ones, this time to take on Paqui®’s hot ass chip in the #OneChipChallenge.

Ian Browning1430 days ago
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