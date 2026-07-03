Starhawk

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Pop Culture

Hands-on with 'PlayStation All-Stars'' New DLC Characters and New Level

We tested out the protagonists from 'Gravity Rush' and 'Starhawk.'

Michael Rougeau4972 days ago
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Pop Culture

'PlayStation All-Stars' Getting Free 'Gravity Rush' and 'Starhawk' Character DLC

But they're only free for the first two weeks.

Michael Rougeau4991 days ago
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Pop Culture

Welcome to "Starhawk"; Here's Every Map Pack, Free

The new shooter won't fracture its fanbase.

Michael Rougeau5182 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: "Starhawk" Studio Founder Talks Starting Fresh In A "Crapper" Economy, Crafting A Black Protagonist And More

The spiritual successor to "Warhawk" is dropping soon; check out what the mind behind it has to say.

Michael Rougeau5221 days ago
Pop Culture

"Twisted Metal" + "Starhawk" = Space Sweet Tooth

"Twisted Metal" comes with a code to play as the series most infamous character in "Starhawk".

Complex5287 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Starhawk" Public Beta Will be Rolling Out Over the Next Month

PlayStation Plus and "Uncharted 3" owners get first dibs.

Michael Rougeau5298 days ago
Pop Culture

"Starhawk" Will Get Some Free DLC

It will be "surprising," according to the developers.

Michael Rougeau5304 days ago
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Pop Culture

Giveaway: Win a Beta Access Key for "Starhawk" On Complex

Win access to the "Starhawk" private beta!

Complex5327 days ago
Pop Culture

Starhawk Private Beta Invites Coming This Week

Make sure you keep an eye on your email, and your spam folder.

Complex5352 days ago
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Pop Culture

‘Uncharted 3' Grants A Golden Ticket to ‘Starhawk’ Beta

The fact that Uncharted 3 has gone gold is good news, but Sony has even better news than that.

Complex5392 days ago
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