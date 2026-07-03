Skateboarding

Skateboarding emerged in California in the late 1950s, founded in 1958, as surfers sought a way to replicate the feeling of riding waves on land, with early boards little more than wooden planks fitted with roller-skate wheels. The sport evolved rapidly through the 1960s and 1970s, with companies like Makaha and Hobie producing the first commercially manufactured boards, and the invention of the kicktail by Larry Stevenson transforming what was possible on flat ground. The introduction of urethane wheels in the early 1970s dramatically improved grip and speed, enabling the vertical skating that would define the sport's next era — most visibly in the empty swimming pools of Southern California and the Dogtown Z-Boys scene documented in Craig Stecyk's *Skateboarder* magazine coverage. The sport's cultural footprint expanded through the 1980s with the rise of street skating and the emergence of companies like Powell Peralta, Santa Cruz, and Vision, whose graphics and team riders became as important to the culture as the skating itself. Tony Hawk's perfect 900 at the 1999 X Games — and the *Tony Hawk's Pro Skater* video game series that followed — introduced skateboarding to a generation that had never set foot on a board, cementing its mainstream crossover. Skateboarding's inclusion in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics marked its formal arrival as a global sport, though the culture has always maintained a tension between underground credibility and mainstream visibility that continues to define how brands, athletes, and communities navigate the space.