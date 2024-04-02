Watch Tony Hawk and Kid Cudi Share Their GOAT Blunt Rotation

Fittingly, Snoop made Cudi's list along with Jack Black and Wiz Khalifa, although the Entergalactic star admitted that he'd never smoke Snoop's weed again. "I've smoked with Snoop several times," Cudi began. "I couldn't find weed in L.A. and Snoop was hooking me up with his guy, and this shit was fucking me up."

He continued, "Snoop gon' have to smoke his own shit. Then we'll all have to get something else. I would definitely have, like, at least ten of us and have three blunts going around at the same time."

It sounds like Cudi and Hawk have their game plans mapped out.