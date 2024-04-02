Watch Tony Hawk and Kid Cudi Share Their GOAT Blunt Rotation

Kid Cudi and Tony Hawk made the perfect picks for the GOAT blunt rotation on the latest episode of Complex's GOAT Talk.
Around the 5-minute mark of the video above, the legendary skateboarder started his round-up with Joe Strummer of The Clash, whom Hawk "never got to see perform." Hawk threw in actor-comedian Jack Black, calling him by his Tenacious D moniker Jables, saying that he's "always the funniest dude in the room." Hawk then confessed that he'd "like to hang out with" Pulp Fiction actor Steve Buscemi and Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry, calling her an "icon."
Cudi's rotation was a little more out there, starting with The Big Lebowski actor Jeff Bridges, who he met during the "We Are The World 25 For Haiti" recording. "I just remember Jeff Bridges was there, Vince Vaughn, Jamie Foxx, Ye was there," Cudi told Hawk. "It was just a random group of people, but it felt like we were in choir, 'cause I kept seeing Snoop [Dogg] and [Lil] Wayne just, like, giggling, like, cracking jokes in the back. It was like, 'Yo, this is so dope. This is like the celebrity choir class. I feel like this is some reality show.'"
Fittingly, Snoop made Cudi's list along with Jack Black and Wiz Khalifa, although the Entergalactic star admitted that he'd never smoke Snoop's weed again. "I've smoked with Snoop several times," Cudi began. "I couldn't find weed in L.A. and Snoop was hooking me up with his guy, and this shit was fucking me up."
He continued, "Snoop gon' have to smoke his own shit. Then we'll all have to get something else. I would definitely have, like, at least ten of us and have three blunts going around at the same time."
It sounds like Cudi and Hawk have their game plans mapped out.