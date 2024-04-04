Kid Cudi Asks André 3000 to 'Save Us' by Dropping a Rap Album

Before Cudi revealed who his GOAT rapper was, he showed his admiration for the OutKast rapper when asked which is his GOAT album. Cudi named Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, saying it was a “masterful” album that became the “template” for his debut, 2009’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

The Cleveland native is also looking to get into the studio with André again. The pair previously worked together in 2016, on Cudi’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ album cuts “By Design” and “The Guide.”

“I’m hoping to get André in the studio again soon,” he said. “Get some flute on the record and get him to spit a bar or two. André, I’ll be knocking on your door pretty soon. I’ve been watching you. I’ve been watching you close.”