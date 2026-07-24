Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

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NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Tony Hawk and Bam Margera attend Cantor Fitzgerald & BGC Partners host annual charity day on 9/11 to benefit over 100 charities worldwide at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 11, 2012 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Tony Hawk Reportedly Helped to Get Bam Margera in ‘Pro Skater’ Remake After Seeing His Sobriety

Margera will return to the 'Pro Skater' series despite his history of substance abuse.

Jaelani Turner-Williams487 days ago
Pro skater Tony Hawk on the IMDb Series “Special Skills.”
Pop Culture

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2' Remaster Launches in September

Hawk teased the news just minutes before the official announcement.

Jose Martinez2265 days ago
Pop Culture

Tony Hawk Talks 'Pro Skater 5' in New Trailer

The new create-a-skate park feature looks pretty damn sick.

Wil Jones4049 days ago

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