Watch 9-Year-Old Skateboarder Land Back-to-Back-to-Back 900s in Front of Tony Hawk

A 9-year-old skateboarder pulled out all the stops during the latest edition of Tony Hawk's Vert Alert competition.

As seen in the clips below, Ema Kawakami from Kobe, Japan, did three 900s, considered one of the most difficult stunts in skateboarding, in a row. Footage shows a stunned Hawk watching Kawakami before applauding him for flawlessly completing the stunts.

It was two years ago when Kawakami, then 7, became the youngest skateboarder to successfully land Hawk's signature move. In 1999, Hawk became the world's first skateboarder to land the 900, which consists of two-and-a-half mid-air revolutions.