Frances Bean Cobain Marries Tony Hawk's Son Riley

To top it off, R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe officiated the Oct. 7 ceremony. Stipe is also Frances’ godfather, and Drew Barrymore is her godmother.

Frances and Riley have been dating since at least January 2021. Frances was previously married to musician Isaiah Silva for less than two years, ultimately filing for divorce in March 2016. The former couple had a custody battle over one of Kurt’s guitars—and not just any guitar. Silva claimed that Frances gave him Kurt’s famous 'MTV Unplugged guitar,' a Martin D-18E as a wedding present, which is worth over several million dollars.

“It’s a treasured heirloom of the family,” Frances’ mother, Courtney Love told TMZ in 2016. “It’s not [Silva’s] to take…. We’re very close, and [Frances] never planned on doing that.”

Love gifted the guitar to Frances, though, at the time, it was unclear whether she gave Isaiah the guitar as a wedding present or not. People later reported that Frances lost the guitar in the divorce settlement.