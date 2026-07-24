Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger is an American fashion brand founded in 1985 by designer Tommy Hilfiger. The label is known for its preppy, all-American style featuring bold red, white, and blue accents paired with classic silhouettes. Its product range extends beyond apparel to include fragrances, home goods, and collaborations that integrate contemporary culture with its established identity. The brand gained significant momentum in the 2010s through its embrace of streetwear culture, with artists like A$AP Rocky wearing the brand and collabs with relevant labels like Awake NY. These associations, alongside collections inspired by ’90s nostalgia, have shifted Tommy Hilfiger into new cultural spaces where heritage designs meet modern urban influences. This approach has made Tommy Hilfiger a frequent presence in music videos, fashion editorials, and cultural conversations around style.

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Tommy Hilfiger
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Tommy Hilfiger and U.S. SailGP Team Drop New Summer 2026 Capsule

The clothes drop just in time for the first race of SailGP's season, which takes place in NYC this weekend.

Trey Alston56 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger
Style

Tommy Hilfiger and Cadillac Formula 1 Team up for Miami-Inspired Fanwear Capsule

The collection captures the energy of South Beach ahead of the 2026 Miami Grand Prix.

Jaelani Turner-Williams86 days ago
Travis Kelce Becomes Tommy Hilfiger Global Ambassador & Creative Collaborator
Style

Travis Kelce Is Stepping Into Fashion With Tommy Hilfiger Deal

The partnership includes a New York-set campaign and a capsule collection shaped by Kelce’s personal style.

Bernadette Giacomazzo117 days ago
Man wearing a striped Tommy Hilfiger rugby shirt in red, white, and blue, walking in an urban setting.
Style

Tommy Hilfiger Unveils Tommy Jeans Spring 2026 Collection

The new campaign stars K-pop superstar Jang Won Young.

tara mahadevan143 days ago
A person smiling, leaning on a ledge, wearing a black and white shirt with logos. The sky is clear in the background.
Style

Tommy Hilfiger Gets Cinematic With This New Collab

Macklin Stern395 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger

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Tommy Hilfiger

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A person wearing a color-blocked Tommy Hilfiger jacket with red, yellow, and blue sections, over a striped shirt and white pants.
Style

Tommy Hilfiger Celebrates Decades of Nautical Influence With Limited-Edition Sailing Collection

“The open water and the yachting lifestyle have always carried a sense of freedom and adventure,” Hilfiger says.

Trace William Cowen472 days ago
A person in a hooded coat stands among large dark rectangular structures, hands in pockets, wearing light-colored sneakers.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: SR_A Engineered by ZARA, Daniel Arsham x WPT and More

A new fragrance by Le Labo, Sacai and WTAPS’ second collaboration, Vowels SS25, and more are featured on this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park532 days ago
Two men posed side by side. The man on the left wears a knit shirt, while the man on the right wears a strawberry-patterned shirt with a white tank top
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10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Awake NY, Joe Freshgoods, and More

A knit polo from Awake NY's new season, colorful button-up shirt from Joe Freshgoods, and more are featured in this week's roundup.

Mike DeStefano752 days ago
Style

Tommy Hilfiger Is Not a Fan of Baggy Jeans on Women

The iconic designer does have a history of making oversized clothes for men.

tara mahadevan878 days ago
Style

Sage Elsesser on His Tommy Hilfiger Campaign and Personal Growth

Sage Elsesser speaks to Complex after Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall/Winter 2024 show to talk about his creative inspirations, family lessons, and his personal style preferences.

Lei Takanashi892 days ago
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Two black winter jackets side by side; the left one has a sleek design, and the right one is a puffer style with a reflective strip.
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The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals For Winter Jackets

Everything from Levi's sherpa trucker jackets to Gore-Tex Oakley shells will be discounted during Amazon's Black Friday sales.

Lei Takanashi976 days ago
Style

Steve Aoki Wants to Be Timeless

Brandon Constantine1010 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger

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Tommy Hilfiger

Rich Paul's memoir "Lucky Me" cover on the left; Rich Paul seated in a black sweater on the right.
Style

Rich Paul Went From Shopping for Tommy Hilfiger to Consulting for the Brand

The high profile agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group details his relationship with the brand Tommy Hilfiger in his new book, <i>LUCKY ME: A Memoir of Changing the Odds.</i>

Complex Staff1019 days ago
Gray hoodie with white floral patterns and a black hoodie with a UFO and stars design.
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The Best Hoodies to Buy This Fall

A roundup of some of the best hoodies to buy right now from brands like Denim Tears, Corteiz, Awake NY, Fear of God, and more.

Mike DeStefano1022 days ago

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