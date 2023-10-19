Steve Aoki Wants to Be Timeless

Steve Aoki has spent 30 years of his life onstage.

He isn’t boasting or trying to prove his bona fides, nor does he need to. Sitting in a chair as a makeup artist readies him for a shoot for Tommy Hilfiger, Aoki says matter-of-factly that he’s been playing music for audiences for some three decades. “Since I was 15 years old,” he says.

His beginnings as a DJ led to a career as a two-time Grammy-nominated producer, label owner, restaurateur, designer, and model. And now, flanked by members of his team, he’s in Midtown Manhattan, discussing his career before he steps into a photo studio.

But as Aoki’s professional ambitions have widened, music has remained at their center. He continues to DJ prolifically, playing hundreds of shows a year. The Southern California-reared performer—the son of Benihana founder Rocky Aoki—has also released albums consistently since 2012; his eighth album, HiROQUEST: Double Helix, arrives in November.

The project, a sequel to HiROQUEST: Genesis, is part of the foundation of a broader universe—a story Aoki plans to tell through videos, a book, and trading cards. He calls the music itself a return to dance, following a turn toward rock on the album’s predecessor, with collaborators including Timmy Trumpet, Galantis, John Martin, Akon, and more.

Aoki is clearly excited about the project.

“I love creating brands and building stories and building worlds,” he says.

Complex spoke to him about HiROQUEST: Double Helix, fashion, and throwbacks.