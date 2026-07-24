Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren is a fashion brand founded in 1967 by designer Ralph Lauren. It became a defining force in American style with its signature polo shirt featuring the embroidered pony logo, which quickly became an emblem of luxury casualwear. The brand’s range spans menswear, womenswear, accessories, and home goods, establishing a broad influence that extends well beyond clothing. The brand's identity took shape during the late 20th century when Ivy League-inspired designs met rugged Western and sportswear elements, creating a recognizable look that resonated throughout multiple cultural shifts. This approach positioned Polo Ralph Lauren as a staple in wardrobes across various social and professional settings, reflecting both tradition and evolving trends within American fashion.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Trick Daddy.
Style

Trick Daddy Claims Polo Asked Him Not to Mention Brand in His Music: 'They Broke My Heart'

The Miami rapper believes he helped boost Polo's sales because he regularly shouted the brand out in his music.

Joe Price91 days ago
Best Black Friday Deals 2025, Complex Style
Style

The Best Black Friday 2025 Style Deals

These are the best Black Friday style deals of 2025.

Mike DeStefano246 days ago
A teddy bear in a cozy room reads a newspaper in an armchair, surrounded by bookshelves and a window with potted plants.
Style

Ralph Lauren’s Iconic Bear Mascot Goes After Art Thief in New Animated Short

The iconic Polo Bear is finally getting the animated adventure it deserves.

Joe Price353 days ago
Ralph Lauren spring 2025 runway
Style

Highlights from Ralph Lauren's Spring 2025 Hamptons Extravaganza

See the full runway presentation here, as well as our highlights of the night’s best looks.

YJ Lee692 days ago
A plain white T-shirt is displayed alongside a photo of a model wearing a similar white T-shirt
Style

These Are the Best White Tees Money Can Buy

Everyone should have a go-to white T-shirt in their closet. We asked some Complex staffers what theirs are. Here are the results.

Mike DeStefano785 days ago
Advertisement
A person in a "Palace Saints" jacket with a knight design, and another in a cozy coat and wide pants, seated stylishly.
Style

Best Style Releases: Fear of God, Palace, Corteiz, and More

This weekly roundup of the best style releases includes new drops from Palace, Corteiz, Hellstar, and more.

Lei Takanashi911 days ago
Man in floral suit with a motorcycle on the left; a striped jacket with a wave design and "Palace" logo on the right.
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Denim Tears x Levi's, Supreme, Palace, and More

This week's biggest drops include new pieces from Levi's x Denim Tears, Supreme, Sky High Farm Workwear, and more.

Lei Takanashi1050 days ago
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: 'Utopia' Merch, Louis Vuitton x KidSuper, Born X Raised, and More

This week's best style releases includes Travis Scott <i>Utopia'</i>merch, Louis Vuitton x KidSuper, and other great drops.

Lei Takanashi1093 days ago
Advertisement
Style

The Best Amazon Prime Day Wardrobe Essentials to Buy Right Now

Futuristic Oakley sunglasses, Lacoste polos that Tyler, The Creator would wear, and other great wardrobe essentials to buy from Amazon's 2023 Prime Day sales.

Lei Takanashi1115 days ago
A person wearing a vibrant outfit with a colorful jacket and hoodie on the left, and a similar colorful hoodie on the right.
Style

Complex Style Picks: Five Of Our Favorite Finds This Week

Our "Complex Style Picks" column this week includes a NYC-inspired Bode shirt, discounted ERL "Swirl" hoodies, and more.

Lei Takanashi1119 days ago
Style

Dress For Less: 10 Items Under $100 to Buy Right Now

Our 'Dress For Less' round-up features Undercover bags, Who Decides War caps, and other great style finds for under $100.

Lei Takanashi1126 days ago
Tyler, the Creator Polo Sweater
Style

Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’ Music Videos Are Full of Hidden Gems

A look at some of the best items spotted in Tyler, the Creator's recent run of new music videos for 'Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale.'

Mike DeStefano1211 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App