Tommy Hilfiger Argues Baggy Jeans 'Look Terrible on Women'

There's one trend you won't see with a Tommy Hilfiger logo, and that's baggy jeans on women.
“I think they look terrible on women,” the designer told Page Six. “I want to see something form-fitting on a woman’s frame. It should be more fit and feminine or little bit tighter in the hips.”
While Hilfiger isn’t enthusiastic about the baggy silhouette on women, he does have a history of making oversized clothes for men.
In an interview with the Guardian a year ago, the 72-year-old described how, in the 1990s, he started making clothes that spoke to Black street style—not only making items more affordable than his competitor, Ralph Lauren, but also adjusting the designs for the demographic.
He described how the rap community “love[d] sports and wanted to be sporting. So then I started doing big logos. But they wanted everything way, way oversized, because they were buying sizes that were way too large. And so I started just making oversized, and it was a perfect storm. I was dressing Puff Daddy for his tours. I was dressing Biggie Smalls. I was dressing 2Pac.”
Of course, around that time Hilfiger was mired in a rumor that he told Oprah Winfrey his clothes weren’t meant for Black, Latin, Jewish, and Asian people, but for upper-class white people.
“It was when the internet was just starting,” Hilfiger told the Guardian in 2023. “It was devastating, that people would think that I would really think that way. And I think people who know me knew that it wasn’t true. But there are so many millions of people out there who didn’t know me but had heard.”