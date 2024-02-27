Tommy Hilfiger Argues Baggy Jeans 'Look Terrible on Women'

There's one trend you won't see with a Tommy Hilfiger logo, and that's baggy jeans on women.

“I think they look terrible on women,” the designer told Page Six. “I want to see something form-fitting on a woman’s frame. It should be more fit and feminine or little bit tighter in the hips.”

While Hilfiger isn’t enthusiastic about the baggy silhouette on women, he does have a history of making oversized clothes for men.

In an interview with the Guardian a year ago, the 72-year-old described how, in the 1990s, he started making clothes that spoke to Black street style—not only making items more affordable than his competitor, Ralph Lauren, but also adjusting the designs for the demographic.