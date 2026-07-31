The North Face
The North Face is an American outdoor apparel and equipment brand founded in 1966 by Doug Tompkins. Renowned for its durable outerwear, backpacks, and footwear, the brand specializes in gear designed for extreme weather and high-altitude conditions. Its signature half-dome logo and pioneering use of Gore-Tex fabric have established it as a key player in both outdoor exploration and urban fashion.
The North Face’s cultural relevance in streetwear comes from its collaborations with designers like Gucci and Supreme, which reimagine technical pieces as style statements. Fans return for these limited-edition drops that blend rugged functionality with high-fashion aesthetics, creating a unique crossover appeal that resonates with outdoor enthusiasts and city dwellers alike. Iconic items include the Nuptse and Denali jackets.