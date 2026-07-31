The North Face

The North Face is an American outdoor apparel and equipment brand founded in 1966 by Doug Tompkins. Renowned for its durable outerwear, backpacks, and footwear, the brand specializes in gear designed for extreme weather and high-altitude conditions. Its signature half-dome logo and pioneering use of Gore-Tex fabric have established it as a key player in both outdoor exploration and urban fashion. The North Face’s cultural relevance in streetwear comes from its collaborations with designers like Gucci and Supreme, which reimagine technical pieces as style statements. Fans return for these limited-edition drops that blend rugged functionality with high-fashion aesthetics, creating a unique crossover appeal that resonates with outdoor enthusiasts and city dwellers alike. Iconic items include the Nuptse and Denali jackets.

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A person wearing a white mesh shirt and a white cap with a red logo, standing against a plain white background.
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The North Face Red Box: How to Buy

The brand's latest is available on Complex.

Complex Staff69 days ago
Two people wearing black The North Face jackets sit on a hill, overlooking a vast landscape of rolling green hills under a clear sky.
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The North Face x Sky High Farm Collection: How to Buy

The apparel arm of a nonprofit farming operation teams up with one of outdoor wear's biggest names for a new collection.

Complex Staff104 days ago
A person wearing a beige camouflage jacket, matching cap, and khaki pants, posing against a white background.
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The North Face TNF Easy Wind Jacket: How to Buy

The wind-resistant jacket is available now on Complex in a fresh Print Cedar colorway.

Complex Staff151 days ago
Green and black The North Face duffel bag with straps and logo.
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The North Face Base Camp Medium Duffel in Evergreen: How to Buy

The iconic 71-liter travel duffel is available now on Complex in a fresh evergreen colorway.

Complex Staff225 days ago
A black The North Face puffer jacket and a matching black boot with "700" on the side, both featuring the brand's logo.
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The North Face Leather Pack Collection: How to Buy

The limited-edition collection featuring premium sheepskin leather is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff230 days ago
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Three people in winter gear from The North Face x Skims collection stand by a snowy lake with mountains in the background.
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SKIMS and The North Face Continue to Push Boundaries of Winterwear With New Collection

"I’m especially excited to introduce kidswear this season," Kim Kardashian says of the latest collection.

Trace William Cowen244 days ago
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10 Staple Pieces You Need to Complete Your Fall Wardrobe

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Streetwear and Fashion Car Collaborations
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The Best Fashion Car Collaborations of All Time

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Our Style Obsessions of the Week: Reese Cooper, Louis Vuitton Biker, and More

The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.

YJ Lee509 days ago
A collection of brown and black clothing items: a puffer jacket, backpack, cropped jacket, hoodie, puffer skirt, and boots.
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Exclusive: A Detailed Look at The North Face x Cecilie Bahnsen FW25 Collection

Mountaineering heritage meets hyper-femininity in their second collab.

Shinnie Park518 days ago
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JD Sports Have Just Opened Their New Megastore in Melbourne

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Complex Australia603 days ago
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SKIMS and The North Face Drop Limited-Edition Winter Collection

Launching Dec. 10, the two iconic brands fuse aesthetics to and versatile winter wear.

Alex Ocho608 days ago
Supreme x The North Face Collab Ranking
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The Top 10 Supreme x The North Face Collaborations of All Time

Since 2007, Supreme has released over 40 collaborations with the North Face. These are the 10 best.

Mike DeStefano657 days ago
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All the Best Collaborations from September SS25 Fashion Month

We sifted through all the shows from the Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Weeks to elect the most noteworthy apparel and accessories collaborations you should know.

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