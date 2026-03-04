Style

Tommy Hilfiger Unveils Tommy Jeans Spring 2026 Collection

The new campaign stars K-pop superstar Jang Won Young.

Man wearing a striped Tommy Hilfiger rugby shirt in red, white, and blue, walking in an urban setting.
Publicist

Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommy Jeans Spring 2026 collection is here, fronted by K-pop superstar Jang Won Young.

The new campaign features a handful of young people across various disciplines: Alba Larsen, Cat Burns, James Lee, Franco Masini, and Gaius Okami, photographed in London’s Shoreditch neighborhood.

“Spring 2026 is about letting the city set the rhythm, and London’s energy brings a new edge to Tommy Jeans,” Tommy Hilfiger said in a press release.

“The collection is about confidence, individuality, and the fearless attitude of a new generation. Jang Won Young embodies this moment with her effortless cool and global influence, leading a group that flips the script and owns self-expression on their own terms.”

The collection boasts classic Tommy Jeans items with a twist, including transitional jackets, polos, and button-ups, as well as the Archive Vulc sneaker and ecru denim.

The Spring 2026 campaign launches globally on March 3, 2026 in stores and on Tommy.com.

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