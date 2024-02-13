Sage Elsesser on His Tommy Hilfiger Campaign and Personal Growth

If anyone exhibits the New York cool that Tommy Hilfiger channeled for its latest New York Fashion Week show on Friday, it’s no one other than Sage Elsesser. The 27-year-old multihyphenate was impossible to miss, wearing a teal Tommy Hilfiger bomber at the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 show in Grand Central’s Oyster Bar. His sister Paloma had just finished walking the runway wearing a cable knit mini-dress and red scarf look cut in luxurious cashmere. The contemporary yet preppy outfit was quintessential Hilfiger. And like the name of Hilfiger's latest collection, "A New York Moment," it was one for Sage to remember.

“Paloma was definitely the best part of the show,” shares Sage, who remembers his earliest interaction with Tommy was owning a pair of the label’s overalls. “I think Tommy is like a nostalgic brand. You always think of like, '90s culture, hip-hop, and R&B. It has that iconic imagery attached to it.”

Although Sage is not a fashion designer, he has unintentionally shaped the style of many young men as a member of Supreme’s illustrious skate team. But in recent years, he has distinguished himself beyond Supreme lookbooks and skate films through his introspective raps as Navy Blue. His fourth album and Def Jam debut last year, Ways of Knowing, captures him at his truest. A reflection of the lessons your family and loved ones teach you, but may only hit once you begin settling into adulthood. Despite living a remarkable life as a revered skater, a critically acclaimed musician, and a stunning fashion model, Sage exhibits an air of humility that doesn’t go unnoticed.

We caught up with Sage after Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall/Winter 2024 show to talk about his creative inspirations, family lessons, and personal style preferences.