Sage Elsesser on His Tommy Hilfiger Campaign and Personal Growth

If anyone exhibits the New York cool that Tommy Hilfiger channeled for its latest New York Fashion Week show on Friday, it’s no one other than Sage Elsesser. The 27-year-old multihyphenate was impossible to miss, wearing a teal Tommy Hilfiger bomber at the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 show in Grand Central’s Oyster Bar. His sister Paloma had just finished walking the runway wearing a cable knit mini-dress and red scarf look cut in luxurious cashmere. The contemporary yet preppy outfit was quintessential Hilfiger. And like the name of Hilfiger's latest collection, "A New York Moment," it was one for Sage to remember.
“Paloma was definitely the best part of the show,” shares Sage, who remembers his earliest interaction with Tommy was owning a pair of the label’s overalls. “I think Tommy is like a nostalgic brand. You always think of like, '90s culture, hip-hop, and R&B. It has that iconic imagery attached to it.”
Although Sage is not a fashion designer, he has unintentionally shaped the style of many young men as a member of Supreme’s illustrious skate team. But in recent years, he has distinguished himself beyond Supreme lookbooks and skate films through his introspective raps as Navy Blue. His fourth album and Def Jam debut last year, Ways of Knowing, captures him at his truest. A reflection of the lessons your family and loved ones teach you, but may only hit once you begin settling into adulthood. Despite living a remarkable life as a revered skater, a critically acclaimed musician, and a stunning fashion model, Sage exhibits an air of humility that doesn’t go unnoticed.
We caught up with Sage after Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall/Winter 2024 show to talk about his creative inspirations, family lessons, and personal style preferences.
When I think of contemporary New York City style icons, you always come first to mind. That’s not just because of Supreme, but from my own personal experiences. Like seeing you perform with MIKE at The Good Company or hearing YaTuSabe tell me about the denim pieces he crafted for you. How has New York and its creative community shaped your personal style today?
I'm just inspired by my friends and the things that they do. I'm just grateful to be a part of the group. This expansive friend group that we have. It's like an infinite source of inspiration.
I loved the Tommy campaign you recently modeled for with your sisters Paloma and Ama. On your Def Jam debut last year, Ways of Knowing, you speak a lot about the lessons your family’s taught you. I’m curious what lessons have you learned from your sisters when it comes to not just style, but personal growth?
Well, they just hold me accountable, you know? I feel very privileged to have like, really smart women in my life who will always stand up for me. Who will let me know when I'm maybe not aligned with my greatest or best self. I have two big sisters and one little sister. So I get this healthy dose of people to look up to and people to help guide.
Speaking of growth, I feel many Complex readers have naturally been following you since you were a young skater associated with this whole moment in Fairfax—that many romanticize as a golden era for streetwear in Los Angeles. Obviously, our taste in clothes changes as we become adults. But I’m curious if there’s anything you’re particularly nostalgic about from that era?
Yeah, it's just summer time in L.A. I've been in New York for so long now. It was just skating and being with friends. There's a certain level of innocence that kind of fades away as you get older, you know? There's something really comforting about that community of people who I grew up with. They really helped shape me. They looked out for me. So it's not necessarily something I'm nostalgic about but I have a lot of gratitude for those times. Because I know there's a lot of kids that didn't have that teenage experience and mine was really informative and shaped my career.
You’ve gone from being a skater in Supreme lookbooks to recently walking the runway for some of fashion’s most notable labels, all while creating incredible music as Navy Blue. What passions do you prioritize the most today as a creative and how do you balance nurturing them?
I'm definitely focused on music the most. But I think the big lesson that I've learned over the past couple of years is to be present with whatever is in front of me. Like to just have the moment. So if I'm working on music, I'm going to give it as much attention as I can give it. If I'm skating, then I use that as my release and it becomes my physical therapy. I draw inspiration from everything that I do. Whether it's walking around or taking out my dog, being present is the key. That's how you adequately give the right attention and care to the things you're working on.
As a fan, I’ve definitely paid attention to who you collaborate with. One of my favorite albums from the past five years is Wiki’s Half God. Whether it’s music or the fashion labels you co-sign, what do you value when it comes to creative partnerships?
I love collaborative projects because it's like having this openness and willingness to experience what somebody else is thinking about. You get this experience and it's almost tangible when you're in it. There's like an energy that's created and you're both existing in it. It's almost not yours. A collaborative project is almost outside of you. You kind of become one entity when you're working on something with somebody else.
Also, just wanted to just ask some general style questions to you. What's your go-to sneaker?
When I'm skating, it's definitely the [Converse] Fast Break. For just everyday, probably Nike Air Max Plus TNs.
What has been your favorite vintage purchase recently? I noticed you collect a lot of vintage Stone Island.
I bought a knit sweater from Lara Koleji that was just perfect. It's just a zip-up. I don't know if it's considered a cardigan but it's just perfect. I can't even explain it.
What is your skateboard set up?
An 8.25 board, Ace trucks, Bones Swiss [bearings], Hardies Hardware, and Spitfire [wheels].
Who's your GOAT producer?
I don't have one specifically, but probably the most inspirational ones for me are like The Alchemist, Madlib, J Dilla, and Kanye West.
What is your favorite pair of pants right now?
Engineered Garments Over Pants and Henry's denim.