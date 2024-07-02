10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Awake NY, Joe Freshgoods, and More

A knit polo from Awake NY's new season, colorful button-up shirt from Joe Freshgoods, and more are featured in this week's roundup.

Jul 02, 2024
Via Awake NY/Joe Freshgoods

We're sure that the last thing you want to do right before a long holiday weekend is sift through pages of new clothes on your laptop. But that doesn't mean you may not be itching to grab some new pieces. 


We tried to do some of the hard work for you. We took a look at some of the best recent drops and selected 10 of our favorite items we think are worth adding to your closet. This week, that includes a knit polo from Awake NY, vibrant button-up shirt from Joe Freshgoods, one of our favorite sneaker collabs of the year, and some stylish gear for F1 fans. 


Take a closer look at all of our picks below. 

Via Awake NY/Joe Freshgoods

Awake NY Cable Knit Polo

Via Awake NY

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Awake NY flagship store and awakenyclothing.com
Price: $225

This knit polo from Awake NY's latest drop is perfect because of its versatility. Wear it casually to your next summer day party. Dress it up for your next date or night out. Wear it with a pair of denim shorts or some pleated trousers. The cable knit details also make it just a bit more interesting than the other knit polos on the market right now. You can also get this in ivory and black colorways, but we prefer the pop of color you get from the magenta version. 

MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon XT-4 Mules

Via MM6

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: maisonmargiela.com
Price: $410

MM6 Maison Margiela keeps hitting home runs with its collaborations. Its latest with Salomon has offered up one of our favorite sneakers of the year, so far. At first, flipping the XT-4 into a mule seem unnecessary. But the more we look at them, the more potential we see for them to be the perfect by-the-door or airport sneaker because of how easy it is to just slip them on and off. The MM6 numeric logo stamped on the toe is a great branding hit. The all-black and Easter-colored pairs are fine too, but this "Transparent Yellow/Shale/Lapis Blue" colorway is the clear cut winner to us. 

Joe Freshgoods Acid Berry Button Up Shirt

Via Joe Freshgoods

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: joefreshgoods.com
Price: $110

As much as we love tossing on a crisp white tee, it's always good to keep a fun button-up in the outfit rotation in the summertime. This psychedelic strawberry variety from Joe Freshgoods' latest season caught our eye. Just be prepared, you're going to turn plenty of heads if you throw this on. If this loud print isn't your cup of tea, the capsule also features some great graphic T-shirts paying homage to Chicago house music pioneer Frankie Knuckles. 

Brigade Velodrome Cap

Via Brigade

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: brigadeus.com
Price: $58

Whether this style of hat reminds you of the race track, cycling, or your local gas station, chances are you've seen plenty of brands selling their take on it lately. This black cap with just the right amount of camo from Brigade, one of our favorite brands at the moment is one of the best interpretations we've seen. It's always good to have a hat that you can just toss on with anything. This perfectly fits the bill.

Crenshaw Skate Club Knit Soccer Jersey

Tim Hans / Via Crenshaw Skate Club

Release Date: July 6
Where to Buy It: crenshawskateclub.com
Price: $70

Jerseys are big right now. If you're looking for a unique take on the trend, we recommend going after this knit jersey that Crenshaw Skate Club made in collaboration with FORTYTWO to celebrate its seventh anniversary. If you appreciate those extra layers of storytelling when you're deciding what to add to your closet next, this isn't just two random brands linking up to make something. Crenshaw Skate Club founder Tobey McIntosh and FORTYTWO founder Emilio Rivas are longtime friends and college roommates. 

S.K. Manor Hill Open Knit Sweater

Via S.K. Manor Hill

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: skmanorhill.com
Price: $360

When you buy something from s.k. manor hill, be assured that you are getting your money's worth. One of our favorite pieces from its Spring/Summer 2024 collection is this sweater. As hot as it gets, we personally never fully abandon our crewnecks and hoodies. The open knit design offers the perfect solution. It guarantees that you'll stay cool even in the scorching heat. The color is great. Layer it with a T-shirt or wear nothing underneath, this is going to look good. 

McLaren x Levi's Denim Racing Jacket

Via Levi's

Release Date: July 3
Where to Buy It: Select Levi's stores and levi.com
Price: TBD

Levi's continues its strong year of collaborations. This time, the heritage denim brand has partnered with McLaren racing for a new spin on the traditional motorsports uniform. The best of the bunch is a light wash denim racing jacket covered in patches. There's even McLaren branding chainstitched on the back. 

Tommy Hilfiger x Mercedes-AMG F1 x Clarence Ruth T-Shirt

Via Tommy Hilfiger

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: tommy.com
Price: $160

As much as some people like to put an age limit on wearing a pro athlete's jersey, repping your favorite player on your favorite team is just part of sports. Thanks to Tommy Hilfiger and artist Clarence Ruth, supporters of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team finally have that option. The collaboration between Hilfiger, Ruth, and Mercedes includes two soccer jerseys dressed in the team's signature color palette. Some fans may opt for the George Russell jersey after his surprise victory at the Austrian Grand Prix this past weekend, but we prefer to rep the F1 legend Lewis Hamilton. There's really no wrong answer. Ultimately, it's just nice to see F1 fans get some more lifestyle-friendly apparel options as the sport continues its growth around the world. 

Très Bien for Nike Vaporknit Home Game Jersey

Via Très Bien

Release Date: July 5
Where to Buy It: Très Bien store and tresbien.com
Price: TBD

Swedish menswear boutique Très Bien has worked with Nike on a special soccer jersey that pays tribute to its home city of Malmö. The distinct print featured on the torso, created by Milan-based designer Daniel Sansavini, is inspired by the city's old symbols. If you've been searching for the right jersey this summer, but feel like a poser repping a club that you know nothing about or wearing the name of a person you have never heard of, consider this collab a good solution.

MNTGE x Duke's Cupboard Hat

Via MNTGE

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: mntge.com
Price: $40

Like we said earlier, it's good to have a hat on deck that you can just toss on with anything and not think too hard about. This co-branded option from MNTGE and London vintage shop Duke's Cupboard marked a pop-up that they hosted during Paris Fashion Week Men's last month. We wish we could have stopped by to score some of the expertly-curated vintage gear (there's still some great one-offs available on MNTGE's site actually if you want to take a look), but this memento will have to suffice. 

