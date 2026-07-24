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The First Reviews for 'Joker' Sequel Have Arrived and the Responses Are Mixed
Following its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, critics have weighed in on the anticipated sequel.
First 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer Sees Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Mixing Madness With the Healing Power of Music
Todd Phillips is back in the director's chair for the musical sequel to 2019's Oscar-winning 'Joker,' this time boasting Gaga's Harley Quinn.
Take a Look at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in a Sneak Peek of 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
The musical sequel is scheduled to debut on October 4, 2024.
Bradley Cooper Would Do 'The Hangover 4' in 'An Instant' But Thinks One Key Player Will Never Come Back
There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in another 'Hangover' sequel, but all it takes is Bradley Cooper.
Lady Gaga Seen Filming 'Joker: Folie à Deux' as Harley Quinn in NYC (UPDATE)
With production underway on Todd Phillips' 'Joker' sequel 'Joker: Folie à Deux' fully underway, Lady Gaga has been spotted in costume as Harley Quinn in NYC.
Lady Gaga’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Look Revealed in Photo With Joaquin Phoenix Back in Character
Across from 'A Star Is Born' Oscar-winner Lady Gaga is Joaquin Phoenix, back in character as the Joker after winning his own Academy Award for the role.
Todd Phillips Shares First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
Over the weekend, director Todd Phillips posted on his Instagram a photo of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is a sequel to the 2019 film.
Release Date for 'Joker' Sequel 'Folie À Deux’ Announced, Lady Gaga Confirms She Will Star in Film (UPDATE)
The Todd Phillips-directed 'Joker' sequel, which is titled 'Joker: Folie à Deux,' has received a release date. The film will see Joaquin Phoenix return.
Lady Gaga Reportedly in Talks to Play Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2'
Lady Gaga has been involved in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming 'Joker' sequel, which will reportedly be a musical.
‘Joker’ Director Todd Phillips Confirms Sequel ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ Is in the Works With Joaquin Phoenix
Todd Phillips took to Instagram Tuesday to tease the forthcoming sequel to 2019's 'Joker,' as the director posted a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script.
David Fincher Thinks 'Joker' Is a 'Betrayal of the Mentally Ill'
'Joker' might have won Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for his portrayal of the iconic Batman adversary, but director David Fincher isn't a fan of a film.
Joaquin Phoenix Used Oscar Speech to Call Out Dairy Industry and Fans Don't Know What to Think
Throughout awards season, Joaquin Phoenix has used his position to talk about causes important to him.
Joaquin Phoenix Cuts Through the Noise With Heavily Censored Golden Globes Speech
Joaquin won for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in 'Joker,' using his acceptance speech to mock private jets and more.
Martin Scorsese Hasn’t Seen ‘Joker’ Despite His Work’s Influence: ‘Why Do I Need To?’
Martin Scorsese was originally on board to produce Todd Phillips' misanthropic blockbuster 'Joker,' but ultimately the 77-year-old director passed.
Kevin Smith Says 'Joker' Originally Had a Much Darker Ending
'Joker' was already a dark film to begin with, but the Todd Phillips-directed comic book thriller almost ended even more gruesomely.
Read Todd Phillips and Scott Silver's Final Version of 'Joker' Script
Fans can further immerse themselves in this dark world by reading the film's screenplay.
'Joker' Director Todd Phillips on Martin Scorsese's Marvel Criticism: 'I Understand It Fully'
At one point, 'The Irishman' director was expected to be among the producers on Phillips' 'Joker.'