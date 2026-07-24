Todd Phillips

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Lady Gaga, Director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix attend the "Joker: Folie A Deux" photocall at the Venice International Film Festival.
Pop Culture

The First Reviews for 'Joker' Sequel Have Arrived and the Responses Are Mixed

Following its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, critics have weighed in on the anticipated sequel.

Joe Price689 days ago
Promotional poster for 'Joker' featuring Joaquin Phoenix in makeup, embracing Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, with spotlight above
Pop Culture

First 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer Sees Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Mixing Madness With the Healing Power of Music

Todd Phillips is back in the director's chair for the musical sequel to 2019's Oscar-winning 'Joker,' this time boasting Gaga's Harley Quinn.

Trace William Cowen837 days ago
Pop Culture

Take a Look at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in a Sneak Peek of 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

The musical sequel is scheduled to debut on October 4, 2024.

Jaelani Turner-Williams942 days ago
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper Would Do 'The Hangover 4' in 'An Instant' But Thinks One Key Player Will Never Come Back

There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in another 'Hangover' sequel, but all it takes is Bradley Cooper.

Alex Ocho971 days ago
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn filming the Joker sequel in New York City
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga Seen Filming 'Joker: Folie à Deux' as Harley Quinn in NYC (UPDATE)

With production underway on Todd Phillips' 'Joker' sequel 'Joker: Folie à Deux' fully underway, Lady Gaga has been spotted in costume as Harley Quinn in NYC.

Joe Price1218 days ago
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Lady Gaga is in the Joker sequel you guys
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Look Revealed in Photo With Joaquin Phoenix Back in Character

Across from ​'A Star Is Born' Oscar-winner Lady Gaga is Joaquin Phoenix, back in character as the Joker after winning his own Academy Award for the role.

Zach Dionne1257 days ago
This is a photo of Joker 2.
Pop Culture

Todd Phillips Shares First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Over the weekend, director Todd Phillips posted on his Instagram a photo of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is a sequel to the 2019 film.

Eric Diep1322 days ago
lady gaga confirms joker role
Pop Culture

Release Date for 'Joker' Sequel 'Folie À Deux’ Announced, Lady Gaga Confirms She Will Star in Film (UPDATE)

The Todd Phillips-directed 'Joker' sequel, which is titled 'Joker: Folie à Deux,' has received a release date. The film will see Joaquin Phoenix return.

Jordan Rose1452 days ago
Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 64th annual GRAMMY awards
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga Reportedly in Talks to Play Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2'

Lady Gaga has been involved in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming 'Joker' sequel, which will reportedly be a musical.

Jose Martinez1503 days ago
Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
Pop Culture

‘Joker’ Director Todd Phillips Confirms Sequel ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ Is in the Works With Joaquin Phoenix

Todd Phillips took to Instagram Tuesday to tease the forthcoming sequel to 2019's 'Joker,' as the director posted a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script.

Brad Callas1509 days ago
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David Fincher
Pop Culture

David Fincher Thinks 'Joker' Is a 'Betrayal of the Mentally Ill'

'Joker' might have won Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for his portrayal of the iconic Batman adversary, but director David Fincher isn't a fan of a film.

Joe Price2077 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Used Oscar Speech to Call Out Dairy Industry and Fans Don't Know What to Think

Throughout awards season, Joaquin Phoenix has used his position to talk about causes important to him.

Joe Price2357 days ago
joker
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Cuts Through the Noise With Heavily Censored Golden Globes Speech

Joaquin won for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in 'Joker,' using his acceptance speech to mock private jets and more.

Trace William Cowen2392 days ago
Martin Scorsese
Pop Culture

Martin Scorsese Hasn’t Seen ‘Joker’ Despite His Work’s Influence: ‘Why Do I Need To?’

Martin Scorsese was originally on board to produce Todd Phillips' misanthropic blockbuster 'Joker,' but ultimately the 77-year-old director passed.

Joe Price2396 days ago
Kevin Smith
Pop Culture

Kevin Smith Says 'Joker' Originally Had a Much Darker Ending

'Joker' was already a dark film to begin with, but the Todd Phillips-directed comic book thriller almost ended even more gruesomely.

Joe Price2399 days ago
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Todd Phillips attends HFPA And THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party
Pop Culture

Read Todd Phillips and Scott Silver's Final Version of 'Joker' Script

Fans can further immerse themselves in this dark world by reading the film's screenplay. 

Xavier Hamilton2403 days ago
tp
Pop Culture

'Joker' Director Todd Phillips on Martin Scorsese's Marvel Criticism: 'I Understand It Fully'

At one point, 'The Irishman' director was expected to be among the producers on Phillips' 'Joker.'

Trace William Cowen2405 days ago

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