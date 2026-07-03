Bradley-Wright-Phillips

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Bradley Wright Phillips 5
Sports

MLS Star Bradley Wright-Phillips Scores Goals, Designs Clothes, and Hangs With Skepta

New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips is the fastest player in MLS to score 100 league goals, but he also has a clothing line and hangs with Skepta

Matt Welty2831 days ago

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