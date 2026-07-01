Wil Wheaton Calls Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson a 'Coward' on Social Media

According to Cageside Seats , the beloved Star Trek actor blasted Johnson on social media after the blockbuster star said he's done discussing politics publicly, accusing him of backing away from the kind of platform he once used to endorse a presidential candidate.

Wil Wheaton isn't buying Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's call for political neutrality—and he's using one word to make that clear: "coward."

Wheaton's remark came in response to fellow Star Trek legend George Takei, who originated the role of Sulu, and declared that "Silence is complicity" in response to Johnson’s stance.

Johnson sparked the backlash during a recent interview with Esquire, where he explained why he no longer wants to weigh in on elections or partisan issues. "I've learned to keep my politics to myself," he said, describing politics as "omnipresent" and saying he hates "the slinging" and "all the bullsh*t that comes with it."

Takei wasn't persuaded. The actor, who has spent years speaking out on political and civil rights issues, responded on Threads with a blunt rebuke: "Silence is complicity." Wheaton took the criticism a step further, replying, "So disappointing to find out he is such a coward."

For Wheaton, that position is nothing new. The actor has spent years using his platform to campaign for Democratic candidates, advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and encourage voter participation.

Johnson's comments also mark a dramatic change from his own recent history. After endorsing Joe Biden in 2020, he later said he regretted his endorsement and opted not to back either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.