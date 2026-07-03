Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, is a professional wrestler who rose to fame in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, later WWE) during the 1980s and 1990s. He was recognized for his handlebar mustache, charismatic persona, and catchphrases like "Hulkamania." Hogan played a major role in elevating professional wrestling into a mainstream entertainment phenomenon, headlining multiple WrestleMania events and winning several world championships that marked a pivotal era in sports entertainment history. Hogan's legacy is closely tied to wrestling's boom period in the 1980s, when his larger-than-life promos and distinctive red-and-yellow ring gear became emblematic of the sport's crossover into pop culture. During this time, his performances shaped the way wrestling storytelling was presented, influencing the style and showmanship of future generations of wrestlers.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Actress Brooke Hogan poses with a Hulk Hogan figurine at the Premiere Of Netflix's "GLOW" After Party at Florentine Gardens on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Brooke Hogan Called Police Over Concerns About Hulk Hogan’s Autopsy and Alleged Botched Surgery

The reality television personality inquired about her late father's autopsy after hearing that he allegedly had a "botched" surgery before his death.

Jaelani Turner-Williams39 days ago
Clearwater Police Release a Final Statement on the Death of Hulk Hogan
Sports

Hulk Hogan Death Case Closed: Clearwater Police Reveal Final Findings

Inside the newly released files detailing Hogan’s final hours, his health battles, and why detectives say there was no foul play in his death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo41 days ago
Kevin Hart and Stephen A. Smith talk before the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat in Game Five of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2018 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pop Culture

Stephen A. Smith on Kevin Hart’s Joke About the ESPN Host Hating Black People: ‘Stung Like Hell’

During 'The Roast of Kevin Hart,' the comedian joked that Smith was on his "Mount Rushmore of racism."

Joe Price50 days ago
Brooke Hogan Defends Bikini Tribute to Late Father Hulk Hogan: 'I am Human. My Father Was Human.'
Sports

Brooke Hogan Claps Back After Bikini Tribute to Hulk Hogan Draws Backlash

From ‘thirst trap’ accusations to calling out double standards, Brooke Hogan explains the real story behind her viral Hulk Hogan bikini tribute.

Bernadette Giacomazzo53 days ago
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Professional entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan poses as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv F
Pop Culture

Hulk Hogan's Former Accountant Faces 120 Years in Prison Over Alleged $890,000 Fraud

Melissia Gauthreaux, who handled bookkeeping for Hogan between 2017 and 2021, is charged with six counts of wire fraud following an FBI investigation.

Mark Elibert65 days ago
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Brooke Hogan Debunks Affair Rumors with Popular HGTV Star 'Mean & Hateful'
Pop Culture

Brooke Hogan Shuts Down HGTV Costar Romance Rumors While Defending Her Marriage

Brooke Hogan addressed speculation about Scott McGillivray, defended her marriage to Steven Oleksy, and reflected on life after Hulk Hogan’s death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
Hulk Hogan's Clearwater Mansion Slashes Sale Price by $2M
Life

Hulk Hogan’s Clearwater Beach Mansion Gets $2M Price Cut

Inside the late WWE legend’s Gulf-front 'Mediterranean masterpiece,' and why the Clearwater Beach property just saw a $2 million price cut.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
Brooke Hogan Slams Netflix Docuseries About Her Dad: 'Missing 98 Percent of Real Life'
Sports

Brooke Hogan Says Netflix’s Hulk Hogan Doc Leaves Out ‘Underbelly of the Beast’

Brooke explains why she skipped ‘Hulk Hogan: Real American’ and why she says the Netflix doc leaves out the ‘underbelly’ of her father’s life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo80 days ago
Hulk Hogan in a wrestling ring, wearing a red bandana and posing with a hand to his ear, showcasing his iconic mustache.
Life

Hulk Hogan Opened Up About Suicidal Thoughts in Final Interview Before Death

Hulk Hogan's split from his ex-wife, Linda Hogan, led him to nearly take his own life.

Helen Storms86 days ago
Linda Hogan and Hulk Hogan
Sports

Hulk Hogan Took Life-Threatening Amounts of Fentanyl Following His Divorce

The late wrestler finalized his divorce from Linda Hogan in 2009 after 26 years of marriage.

Jaelani Turner-Williams86 days ago
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Brooke Hogan Says She Has a 'Terrible' Regret After Hulk Hogan's Passing
Pop Culture

Brooke Hogan Says She Can’t 'Do Anything' After Leaving Hulk Hogan’s Will

Brooke Hogan opens up about family tensions, Hulk Hogan’s legacy, and why being out of his estate leaves her without answers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo89 days ago
Brooke Hogan Recalls Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Fallout: 'What About Us?'
Sports

Brooke Hogan Says Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Fallout ‘Tore’ Her Relationship Apart

From WWE fallout to a multimillion-dollar lawsuit, Brooke explains how the Hulk Hogan sex tape affected her family.

Bernadette Giacomazzo92 days ago
Hulk Hogan Says He 'Knows Where The Bodies Are Buried' in Final Interview Before Death
Sports

Hulk Hogan Says He ‘Knows Where All the Bodies Are Buried’ in Final Interview

Inside Netflix’s ‘Real American,’ Hogan breaks character to reflect on buried secrets, backlash, and how he wants to be remembered.

Bernadette Giacomazzo100 days ago
Hulk Hogan's 'Waterfront Cottage' Hits the Market for $4.4M
Sports

Hulk Hogan’s Clearwater Beach Cottage Hits the Market for $4.5M

Step inside the late WWE legend’s private guesthouse, complete with pool, spa, and rare Gulf-front access — now a key piece of his Florida estate drama.

Bernadette Giacomazzo102 days ago
Hulk Hogan's $11M Florida Mansion Hits The Market
Sports

Hulk Hogan’s Florida Mansion Hits Market for $11M Months After His Death

Take a look inside Hulk Hogan’s $11M Florida mansion, featuring a private elevator, heated pool, and his former gym.

Bernadette Giacomazzo162 days ago
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