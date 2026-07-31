10 Most Stylish WWE Wrestlers of All Time, Ranked

Key Takeaways
- Across WWE history, a wrestler’s look and gear has been central to character development and storytelling. Aheads of SummerSlam 2026 this weekend, this top 10 list looks at the most stylish wrestlers to ever grace the ring.
- Spanning eras and aesthetics, this ranking highlights Bret Hart’s pink-and-black gear, The Rock’s Versace era, John Cena’s hip-hop-inspired throwback jersey wave, Seth Rollins’ luxury–streetwear mashups, and Rhea Ripley’s modern gothic grunge alongside names like Stone Cold, Randy Savage, Sasha Banks, and Razor Ramon.
- These 10 wrestlers has been style leaders whose looks influenced merch, the wardrobes of its fanbase, and even mainstream fashion trends.
While the main focus will always be on championships and in-ring rivalries, there is a conversation that doesn't get enough credit in wrestling circles. It’s the fashion. The way a superstar presents themselves, from the gear to the overall aesthetic, has always been part of the story. These choices tell you who a person is before they say a single word or throw a single punch. In a business built on larger than life personalities, the ones who understand fashion understand how to make a lasting impression. With SummerSlam 2026 this weekend, we wanted to look at the which WWE superstars have reached style icon status.
What you put on your body before you stepped through that curtain told the audience something about your character, your confidence, and your place in the culture. In WWE, style isn't an afterthought. It's part of the show.
This countdown isn’t just about who had the best-selling merch or the most elaborate entrance, but who made choices that resonated far beyond the ring. This list spans decades, from Ric Flair’s flamboyant robes to John Cena’s throwback collection, but who stands above the rest? These are the 10 Most Stylish WWE Wrestlers of All Time.
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10. Rhea Ripley
Known for: Gothic grunge
Not every style icon needs to be draped in designer labels. Rhea Ripley built one of the most distinctive visual identities in modern WWE with a singular aesthetic and an uncompromising commitment to it. Her look sits at the intersection of all gothic grunge, dark luxury, and edgy streetwear. Most importantly, it feels natural to her. Where the Undertaker owned all black as a timeless silhouette, Rhea took that same dark energy and made it modern.
Her custom pieces from Saints of Undead show she understands fashion as a creative language, not just a costume choice. Her makeup is handled by Jason Baker, a cinematic special effects artist whose work belongs on a film set as much as it does in a wrestling arena. Ripley’s creative vision is fully realized from head to toe. That's an artist in full control of her image. It’s no wonder that stylish rappers like Drake and Lil Yachty have taken notice.
9. Stone Cold Steve Austin
Known For: Blue Collar Cool
Stone Cold's wardrobe was one of the most underrated style statements in WWE history. That’s because it was never supposed to be a style statement. Decades after his last match, his merch is still among the best sellers, and that doesn't happen by accident. It happens because the aesthetic was authentic from the beginning. He wore simple black trunks, boots, wrist bands, and a tee with a message so bold it stopped people in their tracks. There was a beauty in that simplicity that most wrestlers spend their entire careers trying to find and never do.
Backstage, Austin’s outfits always acted as a nod to his blue collar, Southern roots through pieces like Realtree camo hats and beer-soaked jeans. He took a look that lived in rural America and brought it into the mainstream, making it cool in circles that had never given it a second thought and attracting an entire community that saw themselves in him in the process.
8. Randy Savage
Known For: Color-coordinated fits and custom boots
Randy Savage stood out before he even uttered a word. Every detail was color coordinated down to the last accessory, from his glittery cowboy hats to the tassels that waved from his armbands. That level of intentional accessorizing wasn't just a wrestling choice, it was a fashion choice, and it was trailblazing.
What makes Savage's fashion hold up decades later is that the maximalism was genuine. He wasn't dressing for trends, he was dressing for himself. That kind of confidence has a long shelf life. The vintage Macho Man aesthetic didn't just survive, it lived for a generation of designers and fashion kids who discovered him through thrift racks and Instagram long after his career ended.
7. Bret Hart
Known For: Pink and black gear
Very few people in the history of wrestling can claim they made a color cool. Bret Hart is one of them. The pink and black attack landed so hard it became permanently associated with one man. Decades later, you cannot wear pink and black together without Hart entering the conversation. His wraparound shades and leather jackets took things to the next level. Before Cam’ron’s pink furs or Nicki Minaj’s Pinkprint, we had “The Hitman. He owned it first and he owned it best.
6. Sasha Banks
Known For: Colorful wigs, shutter shades, and four-finger rings
Sasha Banks perfected color coordination, from the wigs to the gear. She wore those bold color choices confidently like a second skin. Fashion outlets covered her. Little girls looked at her and saw themselves represented in a way that went beyond wrestling fandom. “The Boss” was a full fashion identity that traveled from arenas to Instagram to red carpets to Halloween costumes across the world.
5. Razor Ramon
Known For: Silk-button ups and gold chains
The Cuban bad guy aesthetic inspired by Scarface brought something into arenas that nobody had seen before up to that point. Razor Ramon’s silk button-up shirts, white pants, gold chains, signature toothpick dangling from his mouth, and perfectly slicked back hair has him oozing with machismo. Throughout his WWF run from 1992-1996, he was the definition of cool. Scott Hall understood presentation in a way that most wrestlers never did and the proof is that his work is still being referenced decades later.
4. John Cena
Known For: Throwback jerseys and hip-hop style
John Cena changed the dress code. Before him, the template for how a wrestler presented themselves outside of the ring was either blue collar casual or an ill-fitting suit. Cena threw that playbook out and replaced it with something the culture immediately recognized. The throwback jerseys were the centerpiece. He had a Mitchell and Ness for every city.
Cena arrived at the exact moment throwback jerseys were the dominant language of youth culture in America. While his peers were still dressing like wrestlers, he was dressing like he just walked out of a hip-hop video. It was a deliberate identity choice that blurred the line between sports entertainment and street culture in a way nobody had done before him. He made WWE merch feel like streetwear before streetwear and fresh sneakers were the default setting for every main eventer. For an entire generation of fans, Cena didn't just look like a wrestler they wanted to be, he looked like someone they actually wanted to dress like. It is why his 2025 retirement tour touched so many people. While he abandoned the look decades ago, it still matters.
3. Seth Rollins
Known For: Designer labels and hyped sneakers
Rollins shows up every single week like it's fashion week and somehow raises the bar each time. A $13,500 Rastah coat. Versace sunglasses. Balenciaga sneakers to main event WrestleMania 41. MSCHF Big Red Boots at the peak of their virality. Rollins has never shied away from a fashion statement.
What makes him the undisputed best-dressed professional wrestler of the modern era is the range. He can pull from a luxury house and put it next to a specialized street brand and make it look completely intentional. He calls himself the Drip God and the resume backs it up completely. In a business where most performers treat fashion as an afterthought, Seth Rollins treats it as a calling card.
2. The Rock
Known For: Versace shirts and black shades
Who could forget those bold Versace silk shirts? What gets overlooked in conversations about The Rock's greatness is how complete his presentation was during the peak of the Attitude Era in the late ‘90s. He'd come through looking like he just stepped off a yacht in Miami. Most wrestlers dressed for the ring. The Rock dressed for the culture. There's a difference and he knew it before anyone else did.
1. Ric Flair
Known For: Custom suits, gold Rolexes, and feathered robes
The Godfather. The blueprint. The standard that everyone else on this list is measured against. Ric Flair didn't dress like a wrestler before or after a match. He dressed like a Hollywood movie star who happened to wrestle. His custom suits ran $10,000 and up. A gold Rolex danced under the lights in any arena. His alligator shoes cost more than most people's rent. Flair possessed a rare and specific kind of style confidence that can't be taught. Flair's robes were stars in their own right, dripping in sequins, rhinestones, and opulent embroidery. Nobody in wrestling history has understood the power of a truly iconic garment better than the Nature Boy.
What separates Flair from everyone else on this list is that his influence never stopped compounding. Decades after his peak, the references keep coming. Hip-hop has claimed him as a style icon repeatedly and the receipts are undeniable. Offset didn't just mention Flair in a bar, he dedicated an entire hit record to his lifestyle. When rappers at the top of the game are building songs around your name, your drip has transcended your industry entirely.