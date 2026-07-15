The Best Movies to Watch on Complex TV (July 2026)

Did you hear the good news? That’s right, the Complex TV era is here via Fuse Media, bringing you the best of Sneaker Shopping, GOAT Talk, and other Complex properties with series and documentaries that further explore the convergence culture at the heart of Complex. It’s the Complex experience, told through our original programming and a curated collection of content.
Part of that experience is a rotating selection of movies that capture the Complex voice. In July, there is everything from Christopher Nolan’s and Quentin Tarantino’s feature-length films to cult classics like Diary of a Hitman and King of New York. These films and the rest of July’s content are all available to stream for free on Complex.TV and on your smart TV on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Vizio Watch Free, Prime Video Channels, and more. As we head into the month of June, here’s a look at the best movies to watch on Complex TV in June.
Blue Hill Avenue (2001)
Director: Craig Ross Jr.
Starring: Allen Payne, Andrew Divoff, Clarence Williams III, William Forsythe
Air Date(s): 7/1, 7/2, 7/3, 7/4, 7/8, 7/17, 7/20, 7/29
While many films detailing what crime in cities like Los Angeles or New York is for Black people, Blue Hill Avenue takes viewers to the South End of Boston through an engaging story and dynamic acting performances. Allen Payne is one actor in particular who always delivers, and aside from Jason’s Lyric, Blue Hill Avenue is one of the films in his career where he’s truly been able to deliver as a lead. If you don’t watch anything else on Complex TV in May, be sure to watch Blue Hill Avenue.
King of New York (1990)
Director: Abel Ferrara
Starring: Christopher Walken, Laurence Fishburne, David Caruso, Victor Argo, Wesley Snipes, Janet Julian, Joey Chin, Giancarlo Esposito, Paul Calderon
Air Date(s): 7/1, 7/4, 7/5, 7/9, 7/12, 7/19, 7/22
Christopher Walken’s performance as Frank White was so epic that the late, great Notorious B.I.G. adopted the character’s name as one of his monikers. Hellbent on taking back what’s his when returning from prison, Frank White basically spends the movie’s runtime trying to live up to the movie’s title, one bloody altercation at a time.
Out-of-Sync (1995)
Director: Debbie Allen
Starring: LL Cool J, Victoria Dillard, Howard Hesseman, Ramy Zada, Aries Spears, Don Yesso, Yaphet Kotto
Air Date(s): 7/2, 7/16, 7/17, 7/27
One of the few films directed by the iconic Debbie Allen, Out-of-Sync marks LL Cool J’s first starring role in a feature film. He plays Jason, a DJ with a gambling problem who falls for a beautiful woman…who happens to be mixed up with a drug dealer he happens to be watching for the cops. It’s one of those “in too deep” stories that finds Jason going from bad to worse, with little to no hope of making it out. Literally the beginning of LL Cool J’s Hollywood career.
Memento (2000)
Director: Christopher Nolan
Starring: Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano
Air Date(s): 7/2, 7/8, 7/11, 7/20, 7/23
The film that got Nolan nationwide recognition, Memento is a story that’s told from two different points of view about Leonard (Pearce), a man with anterograde amnesia (aka the inability to form new long-term memories compounded with short-term memory loss), who is hellbent on finding the man who took his wife and trapped him in this nightmare. If your introduction to Nolan was his Batman trilogy or films like Inception, and you’re preparing for The Odyssey, run back this classic; it highlights how long Nolan has been working at this high level.
Shottas (2002)
Director: Cess Silvera
Starring: Ky-Mani Marley, Spragga Benz, Paul Campbell, Louie Rankin
Air Date(s): 7/3, 7/6, 7/12, 7/15, 7/26, 7/27, 7/30
Like Belly, Shottas is a cult classic that you may not be able to recreate. Starring one of Bob Marley’s children and legends like Spragga Benz and Louie Rankin, Shottas follows the life of two guys from Kingston and their criminal escapades across Jamaica and throughout Miami. It’s the type of film that may not have been accessible to many at the time of release, but that resonates throughout the hip-hop and dancehall scenes on both sides of the pond.
Diary of a Hitman (1992)
Director: Roy London
Starring: Forest Whitaker, John Bedford Lloyd, James Belushi, Lois Chiles, Sharon Stone, Sherilyn Fenn
Air Date(s): 7/3, 7/10, 7/15
One of the more slept-on films on this list, Diary of a Hitman is a great introduction to Forest Whitaker’s filmography. In this, Whitaker plays Dekker, a hitman looking to complete his last job. When that job is to murder a man’s wife (Sherilyn Fenn) and child, Dekker struggles with the weight of that job, and what will happen if he can’t—read “won’t”—complete it. An actual cult classic.
Killing Them Softly (2012)
Director: Andrew Dominik
Starring: Brad Pitt, Scoot McNairy, Ben Mendelsohn, Richard Jenkins, James Gandolfini, Ray Liotta, Sam Shepard
Air Date(s): 7/4, 7/5, 7/8, 7/11, 7/18, 7/22, 7/31
Brad Pitt, James Gandolfini, and Ray Liotta in one film?! The film, based on the 1974 novel Cogan’s Trade, follows hitman Jackie Cogan (Pitt), who is dispatched to handle the fallout from a stick-up that took place during a mob-ran private poker game. It’s a funny, violent film that delivers a violent tale about excess hanging under the 2008 financial crisis.
187 (1997)
Director: Kevin Reynolds
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, John Heard, Kelly Rowan, Clifton Gonzalez Gonzalez
Air Date(s): 7/5, 7/7, 7/10, 7/16, 7/26
Surprisingly one of the darker films on this list, 187 is also one of Samuel L. Jackson’s more slept-on performances. In the film, he plays Trevor Garfield, a teacher who finds the police code for homicide—”187”—written in a textbook by one of his students, who eventually stabs him. After relocating and taking up a substitute teaching job that presents the same issues, Trevor is driven over the edge, with a story that culminates in a violent conclusion. Worth it for Jackson’s work alone.
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Director: Quentin Tarantino
Starring: Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, Michael Madsen
Air Date(s): 7/5, 7/6, 7/12, 7/17, 7/25, 7/30
Tarantino’s feature-length directorial debut shook the industry something fierce. The non-linear, foul-mouthed, ultraviolent heist flick is a great look at what makes Tarantino Tarantino. Conversations that go on for a while and have nothing to do with the actual story? Check. Loads of throwback needle drops and pop culture references? Check. An ensemble cast featuring some of your favorite actors’ favorite actors? Super check. There’s a reason why Tarantino became who he is today.
Colors (1989)
Director: Dennis Hopper
Starring: Sean Penn, Robert Duvall, María Conchita Alonso
Air Date(s): 7/8, 7/12, 7/23, 7/24
The film that reinvigorated Dennis Hopper’s career in the director’s chair, Colors tooks viewers inside the gang violence hitting the streets of Los Angeles between the Crips, Bloods, and other factions. It did a great job of highlighting the issues on both sides of the badge, with Sean Penn and Robert Duvall getting the bulk of the screen time, emphasizing their relationship amid the chaos. It also birthed one of Ice-T’s greatest songs ever.
Empire State (2013)
Director: Dito Montiel
Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Emma Roberts, Dwayne Johnson
Air Date(s): 7/24, 7/27
Ever wonder what it’s like when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in a film but isn’t in the lead role? Empire State is what you get, with Liam Hemsworth leading a cast in film that is loosely based on the Lufthansa heist. Even if the film isn’t your cup of tea, it’s a good one to document the rise of megastar Johnson in Hollywood.