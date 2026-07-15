The Best Movies to Watch on Complex TV (July 2026)

Did you hear the good news? That’s right, the Complex TV era is here via Fuse Media, bringing you the best of Sneaker Shopping, GOAT Talk, and other Complex properties with series and documentaries that further explore the convergence culture at the heart of Complex. It’s the Complex experience, told through our original programming and a curated collection of content.

Part of that experience is a rotating selection of movies that capture the Complex voice. In July, there is everything from Christopher Nolan’s and Quentin Tarantino’s feature-length films to cult classics like Diary of a Hitman and King of New York. These films and the rest of July’s content are all available to stream for free on Complex.TV and on your smart TV on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Vizio Watch Free, Prime Video Channels, and more. As we head into the month of June, here’s a look at the best movies to watch on Complex TV in June.