Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Best Movies of All Time, Ranked

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of America’s most storied entertainers. Upon his entrance into WWE in 1996, Johnson quickly excelled as a performer, rapidly rising in the wrestling ranks to become one of the greatest to ever step into the ring. Yet that wasn’t enough for Johnson, as he soon set his eyes on conquering another equally grueling ladder: Hollywood.

Johnson has come a long way since his first acting role in 2001’s The Mummy Returns, becoming one of the most successful and highest-paid actors in the industry, as well as an extremely smart producer, leading to a Best Actor, Drama Golden Globe nomination for his work in 2025’s The Smashing Machine.

With the live-action Moana in theaters and plans to play a stuntman with dementia in Free Byrd, we’ve decided to rank the best movies of his career—so far. Johnson’s full CV spans many, many more titles not included here, so we whittled the list down to a manageable 15, ranked from worst to best. Our selections, below.