A professional wrestler’s entrance done right is nothing short of captivating. Stone Cold’s glass shattering. The Undertaker’s gong. Shawn Michaels’ pyro as he dropped to his knees after dancing down the entrance ramp. Each provides an instant shot of adrenaline that fans cannot keep their eyes off of. These days, the catchy music and pyro is still important, but another element of the entrance has become just as important for certain superstars in recent years. What pair of sneakers are they wearing?

Over the past decade or so, sneakers have continued to gain popularity within professional wrestling. Wrestlers aren’t just walking down the ramp in traditional boots anymore. Now, more and more superstars are choosing to add a new layer to their character by wearing rare sneakers. In some cases, it’s a classic Air Jordan, like the “Bred” 4s. In others, it’s hyped collaborations like Dominik Mysterio’s Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows. We’ve even had some people wearing one-of-one hybrids, like Liv Morgan’s knee-high Air Jordan 1 customs by Mache.

There’s no denying that sneakers are bigger in pro wrestling right now than they have ever been before. We know you probably remember John Cena wearing Reebok Pumps throughout the 2000s. But how about Jim Ross interviewing Stone Cold in some Air Jordan 12s or the Killer Bees wearing “Iowa” Dunk Highs back in 1987?

Ahead of SummerSlam 2026 this weekend, which is sure to feature its fair share of memorable sneakers, we’re taking a deeper look at the history of WWE superstars wearing sneakers.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026