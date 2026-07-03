Featured
With Netflix’s Red Notice release, we’ve decided to rank Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s best movies of all time, including San Andreas, Hobbs & Shaw, and more.William Goodman
Pop Culture
Timothée Chalamet, Dwayne Johnson Movie Rumor: Are They Actually Starring Together in A24 Thriller?
After the rumor caught fire on social media, we try to parse out the truth.Trace William Cowen
From Jay-Z's $6 million watch to Bad Bunny's vintage Cartier, these are some of the best watches spotted on fashion's biggest night and their prices.Mike DeStefano
Where do classics like Rocky, Raging Bull, and Bloodsport land?Jake Kring-Schreifels