Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is an American actor, producer, and former professional wrestler who rose to prominence as The Rock in WWE before becoming one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. He is best known for his leading roles in the *Fast & Furious* franchise and the *Jumanji* series, where his combination of physicality and humor has crafted a unique screen persona that blends action with approachable charisma. Johnson’s career shift from wrestling to film reshaped the path for athletes entering mainstream entertainment, marked by his signature blend of toughness and affability. His relevance in Hollywood comes from his ability to connect with diverse audiences through a mix of intense action roles and lighthearted family comedies, often anchored by his trademark charm and work ethic. Fans return not only for his performances but also for his motivational presence on social media, where he shares personal insights and behind-the-scenes moments, fostering a loyal community that extends beyond the screen.

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Dwayne Johnson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's "Moana" at Hollywood Bowl on July 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Style

Dwayne Johnson Wears Custom Jacob & Co Matai Tourbillon to 'Moana' Premiere

The custom watch celebrates the former WWE star's connection to Polynesian culture.

Joe Price9 days ago
Split image of Dwayne Johnson and Seth Rollins.
Sports

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Calls Seth Rollins’ Stomp His Favorite WWE Finishing Move Besides His Own

The iconic wrestler reminisces about taking the Stomp at WrestleMania XL, calling it “so cool.”

Jose Martinez16 days ago
Wil Wheaton Slams Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: 'Coward'
Pop Culture

Wil Wheaton Calls Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson a 'Coward' on Social Media

After Dwayne Johnson swore off public endorsements, Wil Wheaton and George Takei called him out on social media.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says 'Smashing Machine' Oscar Snub 'Lit a Fire'
Pop Culture

The Rock Says ‘Smashing Machine’ Oscar Snub ‘Lit a Fire’ in Him: 'Let's Go Back to Work'

The actor said the Oscar miss hurt, but it pushed him toward riskier work and a simple next step: ‘Let’s go back to work.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Tells Kevin Hart to ‘Suck’ on His Nipple at Netflix’s Roast of the Comedian

Dwayne Johnson made a surprise appearance at Netflix’s ‘Roast of Kevin Hart.’

tara mahadevan68 days ago
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Draymond Green and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson smiling and posing together at an event. Green wears sunglasses and a pink suit, and Johnson wears glasses and a black shirt.
Sports

Dwayne Johnson Tells Draymond Green It’s ‘Time to Retire’ at Kevin Hart Roast

During Netflix's 'Roast of Kevin Hart,' The Rock turned his attention to the Golden State Warriors star.

Joe Price68 days ago
A man in a formal suit with glasses poses confidently at a glamorous event, surrounded by photographers and guests.
Style

Dwayne Johnson's Met Gala Debut Came With a $3.3 Million Jacob & Co. Watch on His Wrist

The 714-diamond Billionaire III, one of only 18 ever made, anchored a Thom Browne look from stylist Ilaria Urbinati.

Brendan Frederick74 days ago
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Wife Shuts Down AI Baby Rumors
Pop Culture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Wife Laughs Off Viral AI Baby Rumors

AI-generated images sparked wild baby rumors about Dwayne Johnson’s family, and Lauren Hashian used playful Instagram posts to shut them down.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
Here's Your First Look at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the Live-Action 'Moana' Remake
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson’s Maui Transformation Finally Revealed in Live-Action ‘Moana’ Trailer

From hours in the makeup chair to massive set pieces, here’s how Dwayne Johnson transforms into Maui.

Bernadette Giacomazzo116 days ago
Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Ava Raine Retires from WWE After 6 Years
Sports

Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Ava Raine Steps Away From WWE After 6 Years

'It has been an honor & a privilege to be Ava,' she said about her retirement.

Bernadette Giacomazzo166 days ago
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SAG Awards Shut Out Cynthia Erivo and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Surprising Nom Twist
Pop Culture

Cynthia Erivo and Dwayne Johnson Among Biggest Snubs at 2026 SAG Awards

The 2026 SAG Awards nominations delivered major surprises, leaving several expected contenders off the ballot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson laughing with his daughter Simone on the left. Two women smiling and walking outdoors on the right.
Sports

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Ava Raine Confirms Relationship With NXT Wrestler Tatyanna Dumas

Ava Raine and Dumas made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday.

tara mahadevan221 days ago
Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan smiling at 'Sinners' event
Pop Culture

2026 Golden Globes Nominees: 'Sinners,' 'Marty Supreme,' and More

Winners will be announced in January.

Trace William Cowen222 days ago
Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to Robin Williams in 'Jumanji 3' First Look
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to Robin Williams in 'Jumanji 3' First Look

The film also stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart.

Bernadette Giacomazzo236 days ago
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt smiling at an event, with a brown backdrop and the word "Oscars" partially visible behind them.
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Says He Pitched A Part For Himself In ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ to Emily Blunt

Johnson joked he wanted a part in the sequel as Blunt confirmed major fan buzz on set.

Mark Elibert237 days ago
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