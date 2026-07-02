Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Calls Seth Rollins’ Stomp His Favorite WWE Finishing Move Besides His Own

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed his favorite WWE finishing move (besides his own, of course).

When asked by Complex’s Kylie Mar to name the finisher that his character Maui would use when taking on Te Kā in Moana, Johnson picked Seth Rollins’ Stomp. Johnson shared that he was on the receiving end of The Stomp at WrestleMania XL in 2024, when he and Roman Reigns teamed up against Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The Stomp occurs at the 46:35 mark in the video below.

When asked how it felt to take the finishing move, Johnson responded, “I am a glutton for punishment… there’s some finishing moves I loved taking. His is so iconic…It was cool.”

Rollins previously admitted to Julian Edelman on Games With Names that he stole the Stomp from former WWE Superstar Alex Shelley, who took the move from Japanese wrestler Naomichi Marufuji. “I stole it. Straight up yoinked it," he said. "I stole it from Alex Shelley, who wrestles in WWE now. He stole it from a Japanese wrestler named Marufuji. Marufuji is like a God when it comes to innovating wrestling moves. Neither of them ever did it as a finishing move though. I think I was the first person to ever do it as 'bam, finish.’” Rollins recalled incorporating the Stomp in his arsenal while sticking with a different finishing move until a show producer advised him to make the change. Johnson told Complex that he and Kevin Hart agreed to not disclose their planned jokes ahead of the Roast of Kevin Hart, except for the bit where he got the comedian to sit on his lap.

Johnson also rattled off his Mount Rushmore of Disney Princesses.