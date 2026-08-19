Every 'Fast and Furious' Movie, Ranked

For two decades, the Fast and the Furious series has delivered high-octane thrills and over-the-top action, with a helping of family and loyalty on the side. And with eleven entries in the film franchise (an average of one every two-and-a-half years), you know the series has legs (or, in this case, wheels). It’s featured some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Vin Diesel, The Rock, and others, putting them in the fastest cars against the biggest foes.

And it’s all been done in the name of family.

In honor of the series’ 25th anniversary—and ahead of the reported filming of Fast Forever that’s to kick off in December—we ranked every Fast and the Furious movie from worst to best. Keep reading to see how each film stacked up, and which one had pole position.