Dwayne The Rock Johnson

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Split image of Dwayne Johnson and Seth Rollins.
Sports

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Calls Seth Rollins’ Stomp His Favorite WWE Finishing Move Besides His Own

The iconic wrestler reminisces about taking the Stomp at WrestleMania XL, calling it “so cool.”

Jose Martinez17 days ago
Wil Wheaton Slams Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: 'Coward'
Pop Culture

Wil Wheaton Calls Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson a 'Coward' on Social Media

After Dwayne Johnson swore off public endorsements, Wil Wheaton and George Takei called him out on social media.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Says 'Smashing Machine' Oscar Snub 'Lit a Fire'
Pop Culture

The Rock Says ‘Smashing Machine’ Oscar Snub ‘Lit a Fire’ in Him: 'Let's Go Back to Work'

The actor said the Oscar miss hurt, but it pushed him toward riskier work and a simple next step: ‘Let’s go back to work.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Tells Kevin Hart to ‘Suck’ on His Nipple at Netflix’s Roast of the Comedian

Dwayne Johnson made a surprise appearance at Netflix’s ‘Roast of Kevin Hart.’

tara mahadevan69 days ago
Draymond Green and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson smiling and posing together at an event. Green wears sunglasses and a pink suit, and Johnson wears glasses and a black shirt.
Sports

Dwayne Johnson Tells Draymond Green It’s ‘Time to Retire’ at Kevin Hart Roast

During Netflix's 'Roast of Kevin Hart,' The Rock turned his attention to the Golden State Warriors star.

Joe Price69 days ago
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Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Wife Shuts Down AI Baby Rumors
Pop Culture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Wife Laughs Off Viral AI Baby Rumors

AI-generated images sparked wild baby rumors about Dwayne Johnson’s family, and Lauren Hashian used playful Instagram posts to shut them down.

Bernadette Giacomazzo82 days ago
Here's Your First Look at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the Live-Action 'Moana' Remake
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson’s Maui Transformation Finally Revealed in Live-Action ‘Moana’ Trailer

From hours in the makeup chair to massive set pieces, here’s how Dwayne Johnson transforms into Maui.

Bernadette Giacomazzo117 days ago
Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Ava Raine Retires from WWE After 6 Years
Sports

Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Ava Raine Steps Away From WWE After 6 Years

'It has been an honor & a privilege to be Ava,' she said about her retirement.

Bernadette Giacomazzo166 days ago
SAG Awards Shut Out Cynthia Erivo and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Surprising Nom Twist
Pop Culture

Cynthia Erivo and Dwayne Johnson Among Biggest Snubs at 2026 SAG Awards

The 2026 SAG Awards nominations delivered major surprises, leaving several expected contenders off the ballot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo191 days ago
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson laughing with his daughter Simone on the left. Two women smiling and walking outdoors on the right.
Sports

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Ava Raine Confirms Relationship With NXT Wrestler Tatyanna Dumas

Ava Raine and Dumas made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday.

tara mahadevan222 days ago
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Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to Robin Williams in 'Jumanji 3' First Look
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute to Robin Williams in 'Jumanji 3' First Look

The film also stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart.

Bernadette Giacomazzo237 days ago
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to be Honored by the American Black Film Festival
Pop Culture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to be Honored by the American Black Film Festival

The celebration will highlight Johnson’s impact across film, TV, and sports entertainment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo241 days ago
Here's Your First Look at Dwayne Johnson as Maui in 'Moana' Live-Action Film
Pop Culture

Here’s Your First Look at Dwayne Johnson as Maui in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Moana’

The film, set for release in July 2026, features the former WWE superstar reprising his role as the Hawaiian demigod Maui.

Bernadette Giacomazzo243 days ago
Dwayne Johnson Says He Was 'Going Through It' Following Divorce From Dany Garcia
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Says He Was 'Going Through It' Following Divorce From Dany Garcia

The man formerly known as The Rock detailed how his divorce from first wife Dany Garcia took a toll on his mental health.

Bernadette Giacomazzo251 days ago
The Rock, Jack Black, & Kevin Hart to Begin Filming New 'Jumanji' Movie in November
Pop Culture

The Rock, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart Are Reuniting for a New ‘Jumanji’ Movie

The 'Jumanji' crew’s getting the band back together — The Rock, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black reunite to film the next jungle adventure this November.

Bernadette Giacomazzo280 days ago
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