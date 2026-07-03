Student Loans

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A man wearing headphones, sitting back and looking at a computer screen, appears stressed in a modern office setting.
Life

Millennials on Reddit Share Their Bleak Plans for Retirement: 'Work Til Noon the Day of My Funeral'

“Literally my retirement age will probably be 10 years after I die. My body will be used to prop open a door by the government,” one person wrote.

Alex Ocho484 days ago
Life

The New York Times Really Listed 'Death' as a Way to Cancel Student Debt

The publication's controversial list arrives shortly after the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

Mark Elibert1112 days ago
Life

Supreme Court Rules Against Student Loan Relief Plan Introduced by Biden

Tens of millions of Americans will not get up to $20,000 in student loans canceled thanks to a Supreme Court ruling that was announced on Friday.

Abel Shifferaw1113 days ago
The U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C.
Life

Supreme Court Will Not Block $6 Billion Student Loan Debt Settlement

The Supreme Court has declined to intervene on the previous ruling in a class-action settlement over the cancellation of $6 billion in student loan debt.

Jose Martinez1191 days ago
President Joe Biden
Life

Biden Administration to Extend Student Loan Repayment Pause Through June

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that it will extend the pandemic-era freeze on federal student loan payments through at least June 30

Brad Callas1333 days ago
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Photograph of Joe Biden in the White House
Life

Federal Appeals Court Institutes Temporary Nationwide Block on Biden Student Debt Relief Program (UPDATE)

A Texas judge has declared Joe Biden's student loan relief program to be unconstitutional, instead siding with the conservative group that filed the suit.

tara mahadevan1344 days ago
U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks on student debt relief at Delaware State University
Life

Appeals Court Puts Biden's Student Debt Relief Plan on Pause

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency petition to freeze halt the plan while it reviews a challenge brought forth by GOP-led states.

Joshua Espinoza1365 days ago
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press conference held to celebrate President Biden Cancelling Student Debt
Life

Biden Administration Launches Student Loan Forgiveness Applications

The Biden administration has launched a beta version of its student loan forgiveness application process, allowing borrowers to sign up online.

Brad Callas1371 days ago
President Joe Biden is pictured giving a speech
Life

Republican States Sue Biden and Education Department Over Student Debt Relief Program

The student loan relief program was detailed by President Biden earlier this year. While commended by many, Republicans have been predictably critical.

Trace William Cowen1387 days ago
US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief
Life

White House Counters Republicans Criticizing Student Loan Forgiveness by Highlighting Their Own Forgiven Loans

The White House Twitter account posted a thread highlighting millions in forgiven loans for Republican lawmakers now criticizing student loan forgiveness.

Jose Martinez1422 days ago
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President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs H.R. 5376
Life

President Biden Announces Plan to Forgive $10,000 in Student Loan Debt for Millions of Borrowers

U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans on Wednesday to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who make $125,000 a year or less.

Abel Shifferaw1423 days ago
Pharrell Williams attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala
Music

Pharrell Pays Off Student Debt of Five NAACP Leaders

The move was announced Friday during the NAACP's panel on the Black student debt crisis. The panel took place ahead of the Something In the Water Festival.

Joshua Espinoza1490 days ago
Graduates at Wiley College in East Texas
Life

Anonymous Donor Pays Around $300K to Cover More Than 100 Graduates at Texas’ Wiley College: 'You Are Debt-Free'

Over 100 students graduating from Wiley College in East Texas were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances.

Brad Callas1530 days ago
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is pictured speaking at a podium
Life

AOC on How Student Debt Forgiveness Helps Everyone, Even Those Who’ve Paid Off Their Loans

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spoken on the issue before, saying earlier this year she wasn't sure why Biden hadn't taken sweeping action.

Trace William Cowen1536 days ago
Joe Biden sitting in striped tie
Life

Biden Rules Out Canceling $50,000 in Student Loans Per Borrower, But 'Considering Dealing With Some Debt Reduction'

The president said he is taking a "hard look" at providing additional debt relief down the road and will "have answer on that in the next couple of weeks."

Joshua Espinoza1541 days ago
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US President Joe Biden speaks on Earth Day at Seward Park in Seattle, Washington.
Life

Biden Exploring Options to Possibly Forgive $1.6 Trillion in Federal Student Loan Debt Held by 43 Million People

In a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, President Biden reportedly said that he’s looking into forgiving federal student loan debt.

Brad Callas1543 days ago
Joe Biden holding a pen
Life

Biden Announces Plans to Expand Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program, Benefitting Millions of Borrowers

On Tuesday, the Joe Biden administration announced plans to reform and expand its student loan forgiveness and income-based repayment programs.

Joe Price1550 days ago
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House
Life

Biden Administration to Cancel Over $6 Billion in Federal Student Loan Debt

The U.S. Department of Education has identified 100,000 borrowers who are now eligible for the expanded Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

Joshua Espinoza1591 days ago

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