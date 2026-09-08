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How America's Next President Could Affect Your Bank Account
Trump & Biden have different ideas about the economy. Here's how their policies could affect the every day American's bank account.
10 Steps America Can Use To Close The Gender Wage Gap
Wage disparities between women & men are outright prejudice. Here are 10 actionable steps that America can take to close the gender wage gap.
Do the Knowledge: 10 Ways to Make the Smart Vote
Arm yourself with these resources to better understand the Trump and Biden campaigns before the November 2020 election.
Saved by the Bell: Explaining the Coronavirus Threats in School
As in-person classes resume, Zach Fagenson elaborates on the coronavirus threats that await students and parents returning to school.
Who Will Get the COVID-19 Vaccine First?
There are over 100 covid vaccines currently under development. Here's what to know about the potential vaccine and who could get it first.
First-Time Voter’s Guide: Rights, Rules, and Regulations
From registering to entering the polls for the first time, here’s everything first-time voters need to know before Election Day on Nov 3.
Defund the Police: What It Means and Why It’s Important
Defunding the police has become the rallying cry of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, but what does it mean?
Minnesota Freedom Fund: What to Know About the Organization That Raised $20 Million Amid George Floyd Protests
The Minnesota Freedom Fund has raised $20 million to bail out protestors amid George Floyd protests. Here's what to know about the group.
YNW Melly Stays Smiling, and Everything Else We Saw at His Latest Court Hearing
YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen had a hearing at a Fort Lauderdale courtroom on Wednesday morning in their murder case. Here's everything we saw at the hearing.