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zfagenson

Joined August 2013 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

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How America's Next President Could Affect Your Bank Account

Trump & Biden have different ideas about the economy. Here's how their policies could affect the every day American's bank account.

zfagenson2170 days ago
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10 Steps America Can Use To Close The Gender Wage Gap

Wage disparities between women & men are outright prejudice. Here are 10 actionable steps that America can take to close the gender wage gap.

zfagenson2206 days ago
do the knowledge 10 ways to vote smart

Do the Knowledge: 10 Ways to Make the Smart Vote

Arm yourself with these resources to better understand the Trump and Biden campaigns before the November 2020 election.

zfagenson2214 days ago
coronavirus threats in schools

Saved by the Bell: Explaining the Coronavirus Threats in School

As in-person classes resume, Zach Fagenson elaborates on the coronavirus threats that await students and parents returning to school.

zfagenson2216 days ago
who actually gets the coronavirus vaccine lead

Who Will Get the COVID-19 Vaccine First?

There are over 100 covid vaccines currently under development. Here's what to know about the potential vaccine and who could get it first.

zfagenson2221 days ago
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First-Time Voter’s Guide: Rights, Rules, and Regulations

From registering to entering the polls for the first time, here’s everything first-time voters need to know before Election Day on Nov 3.

zfagenson2221 days ago
Police station

Defund the Police: What It Means and Why It’s Important

Defunding the police has become the rallying cry of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, but what does it mean?

zfagenson2285 days ago
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Minnesota Freedom Fund: What to Know About the Organization That Raised $20 Million Amid George Floyd Protests

The Minnesota Freedom Fund has raised $20 million to bail out protestors amid George Floyd protests. Here's what to know about the group.

zfagenson2297 days ago
YNW Melly courtroom

YNW Melly Stays Smiling, and Everything Else We Saw at His Latest Court Hearing

YNW Melly and YNW Bortlen had a hearing at a Fort Lauderdale courtroom on Wednesday morning in their murder case. Here's everything we saw at the hearing.

zfagenson2381 days ago

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