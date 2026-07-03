Stevie J

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(L-R) Stevie J and Diddy.
Music

Stevie J Says He Ditched 'Fake' Friends Who Abandoned Diddy During Trial

"I was the only one holding my homie down before he went to jail," the former Hitmen member said in a new interview.

Will Lavin56 days ago
Stevie J and Faith Evans attend The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Faith Evans Says She Was Friends With Stevie J 'For a Very Long Time' Before They Married

The vocalist shared that Stevie J revealed his feelings for her while recording her 2017 album 'The King & I.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams217 days ago
Three people sitting on a couch, laughing together in a warmly lit room with wooden paneling.
Pop Culture

The Funniest Reality TV Show Moments Are Going Viral Again

A viral prompt on X has people digging up the best unscripted moments from ‘Jersey Shore,’ ‘The Kardashians,’ ‘Catfish,’ and more.

Alex Ocho448 days ago
Two images: Left shows 50 Cent performing onstage. Right is a selfie of 50 Cent showcasing physical fitness in a mirror
Music

50 Cent Makes Fun of Stevie J Flexing to King Combs Track While Shirtless

The G-Unit founder was in disbelief after seeing Stevie J's awkward video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams792 days ago
Two male artists pose separately; one wears a patterned shirt and bucket hat, the other a graphic tee with a cap and chain necklaces
Music

Stevie J Calls 50 Cent ‘Uncle Tom’ After Diddy Attacks: ‘He Wants to Bring the Black Community Down’

The music producer also explained what happened when federal agents raided Diddy's Miami home.

Mark Elibert834 days ago
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Music

Diddy and Stevie J Spotted Hanging Out in Miami Following Homeland Security Raids

The two appeared to be in good spirits amid Diddy's piling legal troubles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams838 days ago
Music

Stevie J Sends Prayers to Diddy and His Sons Post-Raid: 'No Weapon Formed Against Us Shall Prosper'

Stevie shared a video of himself vibing to a gospel-oriented beat on his Instagram Stories, tagging Diddy as well as Justin and Christian Combs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams841 days ago
Music

Adult Film Star Says He's the Man Having Sex in Diddy Lawsuit Photos, Not Stevie J

Yung Miami, Cuba Gooding Jr., and others were also named in the lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones.

tara mahadevan870 days ago
Three musicians in formal attire, from left: male in black suit and sunglasses, female in red dress, male in denim jacket and sunglasses
Music

Who's Named in Latest Diddy Lawsuit: Yung Miami, Cuba Gooding Jr., Justin Combs, and More

The legal action stems from allegations made by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr., who's suing the Bad Boy Records founder for $30 million.

Trace William Cowen870 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs in a white outfit with sunglasses at a music event
Music

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Sexual Harassment and Assault by Former Producer (UPDATE)

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones detailed a number of alleged incidents involving Diddy from September 2022 to November 2023.

Alex Ocho871 days ago
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Faith Evans and Stevie J together.
Music

Faith Evans Asks Judge to Deny Stevie J's Spousal Support Request

Faith Evans asked her judge to deny her ex-husband Stevie J's request for spousal support and is seeking to retain all of her personal belongings.

Jordan Rose1682 days ago
faith evans
Music

Stevie J Reportedly Will Not Testify Against Faith Evans in Domestic Violence Case (UPDATE)

Prior to Faith Evans' arrest, rumors have been swirling that her and Stevie J's marriage was on the rocks. The couple wed in Las Vegas in 2018.

tara mahadevan2237 days ago
Future
Music

Future Links With DJ Stevie J on New Track "Stripper"

There's also a video for the song.

juliarp3044 days ago

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