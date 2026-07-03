Featured
Cardi B was a star long before her appearance on Love & Hip-Hop. The former stripper was a social media darling who was able to amplify her musical aspirations by actually leaving Mona Scott-Young's popular franchise. It's the most unlikely of come up stories.Dria Roland
Before Stevie J became a reality star, he was an incredible producer and writer for some of the biggest acts in music.edwinortiz
From Stevie Johnson mocking Plaxico shooting himself to the Reggie Miller choke sign, here are the most disrespectful sports celebrations and moments ever.Jose Martinez
Stevie Johnson stuntin' on Plax wasn't the first time...Ralph Warner